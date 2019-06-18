 Defectors call for tourists to steer clear of North Korea | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 24.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Defectors call for tourists to steer clear of North Korea

Critics say Pyongyang only wants to indoctrinate visitors and take their hard cash, but travel firms argue that enabling North Koreans to interact with foreign tourists opens their eyes to the world beyond their borders.

A European tourist photographs a North Korean woman working at the airport in Pyongyang

Curious to witness a nation that is consistently in the news for all the wrong reasons, record numbers of tourists are booking visits to North Korea – although defectors who have fled a regime that has imprisoned their families and friends say they wish travelers would choose a different destination.

The vast majority of the tourists are from neighboring China , with the state-run Global Times newspaper reporting that there has been a sharp increase in arrivals from China in the first half of the year.

In the first three months of the year, as many as 2,000 people were crossing the border into North Korea from China. With limited tourist infrastructure – including hotels and restaurants – the North Korean authorities in March announced that a limit on foreign arrivals would be set at 1,000 people per day.

In total, around 100,000 tourists visited North Korea last year, all members of groups that were carefully taken to sites that the regime of Kim Jong Un wanted them to see. Those sites included the vast expanse of Kim Il Sung Square, usually seen on television with hordes of soldiers marching in long parades, as well as the Tower of Juche and a replica of the mountain hut in which North Koreans are taught Kim Jung Un, the father of the present dictator, was born.

Read more: US ban on North Korea travel comes into force

Mass Games spectacle

Another major attraction is the Mass Games, in which thousands of children perform tightly choreographed dances and performances in the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium – with 114,000 seats, the largest stadium in the world – in praise of the nation and their leaders. Performances for this year have been abruptly halted after Kim expressed his displeasure and it is not clear when they might resume – but still the tourists come.

  • Nordkorea - Kinder in der Nähe eines Bauernhofs auf Genossenschaftsbasis in Hamhŭng (DW/P. Depont)

    Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

    Glimpses of normality

    Despite its image of being secretive, North Korea invites foreigners to discover its attractions. But traveling as tourists comes with strings attached, as special guides shadow their every step. The restrictions haven't deterred Pierre Depont, who has visited the country seven times, capturing glimpses of the locals' daily life.

  • Nordkorea - Imbiss in Pjöngjang (Pierre Depont)

    Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

    Creeping capitalism

    Depont first traveled to North Korea in 2013 - and has since studied the changing face of the authoritarian country. During the last two to three years, he has observed "that in Pyongyang it has become acceptable to show off your wealth." With a growing middle class and a construction boom, the capital seems to be defying international economic sanctions.

  • Nordkorea - Unbekannte Frau in Pjöngjang (DW/P. Depont)

    Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

    Pyongyang street style

    Connecting with everyday people isn't easy, says Depont. "I had a couple of random conversations with strangers - always overheard by one of the guides." In Depont's experience, most locals don't like to be photographed. "North Korean women are definitely getting more fashionable. But you can only see it in the cities."

  • Nordkorea - U-Bahn-Station in Pjöngjang (Pierre Depont)

    Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

    Urban vs. rural

    Commuting in style: this underground station in Pyongyang dazzles travelers with what looks like marble walls and chandeliers. To Depont, North Korea is "an amazing space for photography. You find no advertising at all, no distraction. It feels like a whole new game." But while the capital - home to the elite - seems to be thriving, other parts of North Korea remain mired in abject poverty.

  • Nordkorea - Unbekanntes Dorf in Nordkorea (Pierre Depont)

    Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

    Hidden hardship

    To this day, North Korea remains a highly militarized, predominantly agricultural society. Tourists, however, don't get to see much of the living conditions of the rural population. "Every little piece of land is cultivated, every square meter is used."

  • Nordkorea, Geschäft in der Nähe eines Bauernhofs auf Genossenschaftsbasis in Hamhung (DW/P.Depont)

    Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

    Staged abundance?

    Tourists interested in life outside North Korean cities are taken on guided tours to showcase cooperative farms. When Depont visited one such farm near Hamhung, the country's second-largest city, it featured a little market with a variety of neatly stocked goods. Depont recalls feeling like the shop "was just for show."

  • Nordkorea - Internationales Kinder-Feriencamp Songdowan in Wonsan (DW/P.Depont)

    Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

    Elite schools - a tourist attraction

    A stop at a model school is an important item on many tours' agenda. The renovated international summer camp Songdowon was re-opened in 2014 and has been visited by the country's current leader Kim Jong Un. "There is something unreal about it," says Depont. "The kids play in the amusement room, using very advanced arcade games and around 20 modern computers."

  • Nordkorea - Spielplatz in der Nähe eines Bauernhofs auf Genossenschaftsbasis in Hamhung (Pierre Depont)

    Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

    Omnipresent militarism

    The military is central to the country's identity and the fabric of its society. Around a quarter of the population is employed as military personnel, while Pyongyang has one of the largest military budgets in the world relative to its economic output. From a very young age, North Koreans grow up with military imagery. Depont came across this miniature tank on a children's playground near Hamhung.

  • Nordkorea, Großmonument Mansudae in Pjöngjang (DW/P.Depont)

    Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

    Ritualized worship

    Alongside militarism, the high level of political control and the personality cult surrounding Kim Jong Un and his predecessors are ubiquitous. The everyday worship of the supreme leader has left a lasting impression on Depont. "You see the amount of money and effort that goes into holding up the story of the great leaders and their great statues."

    Author: Helena Kaschel, Christine Bayer


Gyungbae Ju wishes that they would not.

"Tourists should not set foot in North Korea," he told DW. "Anyone who goes there is being manipulated by the regime and told only what the North wants them to hear," he added.

"Unfortunately, if they have no other sources of information on what life is really like in North Korea, and they have no chance to see how miserable the lives of ordinary people are, then they will come out thinking that North Korea is a safe and happy place," the South Korea-based defector said. "It is not safe and it is not happy."

Read more: UN rapporteur demands inquiry into North Korean defectors

Ju fled North Korea in 2008 after becoming disillusioned with the regime. His father was a political prisoner and was taken from the family home when he was 9. One of his older sisters has also been sent to a political prison and he does not know if she is dead or alive, he said.

He believes his other sister is alive and still working as a doctor in the North, but he has made no effort to contact her in several years because it would be dangerous for her if the North's state security officials discovered that she was communicating with someone outside the country.

"Visitors to North Korea are being told about the 'victory of the Juche ideology' of the country. They are being told of the greatness of the Kim family," he said. "I know this because it is exactly what I was taught when I was at school. But it is a lie."

Read more: North Korea defection: Video shows soldier make daring border escape

Propaganda and cash

Kwangil Heo, who defected from the North in 1985 and took two years to reach safely in South Korea, says Pyongyang has two prime motivations for attracting more foreign tourists; one is to feed them propaganda, the other is to earn hard currency, he said.

Watch video 01:41

Chinese tourism to North Korea at 'record high'

"Since the United Nations introduced sanctions, they have been really struggling," he told DW. "Tourism is one of the few ways that they still have of making any money."

"The money that tourists spend to go there, and anything that they use when they are in the North, goes directly into Kim's political funds and is used to buy the loyalty of the political factions and the military leaders that he needs to keep happy to stay in power," said Heo, who is now chairman of the Seoul-based Committee for the Democratization of North Korea.

"Tourism is helping to keep the North Korean regime alive and I believe it should also come under the international sanctions to stop that money going to Kim."

Read more: US sanctions North Korean officials over human rights abuses

Interaction with the outside world

Not everyone agrees.

"Tourism does not support the North Korean regime and the people who visit the North are not expressing their support," said Simon Cockerell, general manager of a North Korea travel agency, Koryo Tours. "In the same way, no travel company that is taking visitors to China would say that their travelers were supporting the Chinese government."

Read more: N. Korea tourism agency launches website

Cockerell also denied that money from the tourism sector is funneled to the national government, pointing out that the hotels, restaurants and their other travel partners in the North all have to pay their own staff and have other overheads.

"Most North Koreans never have the opportunity to interact with a foreigner," he told DW. "These are people whose only understanding of foreigners is what they are told by their own government. So when they do meet foreigners, they have a very different perspective."

And when they realize that everything that the state has told them previously was incorrect, he said, they then begin to question other "truths" that they have been fed all their lives.

Watch video 02:12

North Korea: 'Socialist utopia' or nightmare?

DW recommends

China's border city with N.Korea eases tourism curbs

Chinese tourists are still visiting Pyongyang from China's border city of Dandong, tourism sources say, even after authorities unofficially halted the tours just ahead of U.S. President Trump's visit to China last month. (20.12.2017)  

US ban on North Korea travel comes into force

Washington's ban on US citizens traveling to North Korea came into force on Friday, with the two countries at loggerheads over Pyongyang's weapons ambitions. (01.09.2017)  

N. Korea tourism agency launches website

North Korea's tourism agency tries to woo foreigners offering holiday options ranging from surfing to rice planting, despite strong US warnings to avoid travel to a nation where several trips have ended in jail. (20.07.2017)  

UN rapporteur demands inquiry into North Korean defectors

A UN rapporteur on human rights has called for an inquiry into 13 North Korean restaurant workers who defected to the South from China. Pyongyang has demanded their return and rights groups fear for their safety. (11.07.2018)  

Korean talks: North Korea defectors worried about their fate

Pyongyang is demanding the return of defectors to the South, where there is concern that the government could accede to that demand in order to get discussions on nuclear weapons and security issues back on track. (22.05.2018)  

North Korea defection: Video shows soldier make daring border escape

The UN Command has released a video showing the dramatic scenes at the border as a North Korean soldier defected. As they tried to stop him, the soldier's colleagues may have violated the terms of the Korean War truce. (22.11.2017)  

US sanctions North Korean officials over human rights abuses

Washington has imposed sanctions on three men accused of involvement in the death of 22-year-old student Otto Warmbier. The sanctions make it illegal for any US entity to conduct financial transactions with them. (10.12.2018)  

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer's perspective

Despite dominating global headlines this year, North Korea remains one of the world's most secluded places. British Instagrammer Pierre Depont regularly visits the isolated nation - and tries to capture everyday life. (21.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Chinese tourism to North Korea at 'record high'  

North Korea: 'Socialist utopia' or nightmare?  

Related content

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business - Asia 18.06.2019

Facebook expected to launch cryptocurrency - Chinese tourists flocking to North Korea - Life is no bowl of cherries for US fruit exporters

China Grenze zu Nordkorea

Hacker leaks details of 1,000 North Korean defectors 28.12.2018

Personal information from hundreds of defectors from North Korea has reportedly been stolen. The classified data leak could put people who have fled to the South at risk from potential retribution from Pyongyang.

Malaysia Doan Thi Huong verlässt Gericht

Vietnam suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder trial freed from prison 03.05.2019

A woman charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has been released from prison. She had been in custody for two years before charges against her were dropped.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  