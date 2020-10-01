DEFA: What happened to East Germany's cinematic legacy?

May 17, 1946 was the founding date of Deutsche Film AG (DEFA) — years before the German Democratic Republic (GDR) was created. It was the day Colonel Sergei Tulpanov, the Soviet military administration's culture commissioner, issued the first filming license. Three months later, DEFA was entered in the commercial register.

In its 40-year existence, the state-owned East German studio produced more than 700 feature films, 2,250 documentaries and short films, 2,000 newsreels, 950 animated films and many dubbed versions. Historical propaganda films and contemporary movies deemed appropriate were supposed to get East Germans behind the idea of socialism. Films about the fight against fascism, people's jobs and everyday life in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) were the focus.

Despite the restrictions and the Culture Ministry's interference, some filmmakers and authors managed to develop their own artistic style far beyond the rigid party line. Films that defied the given power structures and indirectly displayed people's problems and grievances, like Peter Kahane's The Architects, fell through the cracks. They didn't all make it to the movie theaters, and some weren't shown until after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Many women artists at DEFA

Director Marion Rasche studied philosophy and drama at East Berlin's Humboldt University before joining DEFA as director and dramatic advisor in 1976. At the time, the staff there was almost completely female. There was only one male colleague, Rasche told DW. She later moved to the DEFA's animated film studio in Dresden. By the time East Germany was reunified with the West, almost one out of two employees was female at the Dresden animated film studio, and women held all manner of positions, from directing to designing puppets and costumes.

The film "The Architects" was openly critical of the East German system

People tend to forget the women because they weren't in the limelight as much, said Till Grahl, scientific-artistic director at the German Institute for Animated Film and curator of the exhibition "Out of Character: Women at the DEFA Studio for Animated Films."

"We want to pay tribute to these women," he said, adding that the women at the DEFA Studio for Animated Film created expressive movie characters. They wanted to get away from animated movies being only for kids, he said. "At the time, animated films were equal to feature films. They were adult entertainment."

The exhibition also honors Rasche, who recalls the era as a time of "taboo subjects, in particular in satires and parables of the army for instance, or criticism of state functionaries." Films with unusual visual language and staging were also dicey, she said — "films that were not meant for a mass audience but for arthouse film lovers and festivals."

Marion Rasche: "We didn't exactly embrace"

First, the material needed approval from the head dramatic advisor, followed by the studio director's approval for filming. A Culture Ministry film committee would then officially approve the finished product, she said. "So we would take every film to Berlin, where the decision was made whether it would be shown in public or not."

During her stint as head dramatic advisor, she faced disagreements and challenges. She recalls once buying a film idea from East German painter Helge Leiberg, whom she admired, but the GDR leadership was not at all keen on the idea. "The studio director disagreed with my choice, and the project was never realized," she said. "The artist later went to the West, as did many others, unfortunately."

Ten important DEFA movies Die Mörder sind unter uns (Murderers Among Us, 1946) This was the first DEFA feature film, and the first post-war German feature film. Director Wolfgang Staudte's flick is set in bombed-out Berlin in 1945 and tells the story of a young photographer and concentration camp survivor who returns to Berlin after the war.

Ten important DEFA movies Das kalte Herz (Heart of Stone, 1950) "Heart of Stone," shot at the film studios Babelsberg, is not only the first DEFA color movie, but also the East German studio's first fairy tale adaptation. The plot is based on Wilhelm Hauff's fairy tale of the same name. With roughly ten million viewers, it was one of the most successful DEFA films ever. At the 1951 Karlovy Vary Film Festival it won the award for best color film.

Ten important DEFA movies Sterne (Stars, 1959) The German-Bulgarian production is considered to be the first German film that looks at the Germans' responsibility for the Holocaust. The story of a small village occupied by Germans in 1943 was shot near the Bulgarian capital Sofia. The protagonist is a Wehrmacht sergeant who would rather paint than supervise civilian workers.

Ten important DEFA movies Alarm im Kasperletheater (Sounding Alarm at the Puppet Theater, 1960) The DEFA Animation Studio in Dresden made about 950 animated films, including this 16-minute cartoon. One of the studio's best-known cartoon productions, it's an East German TV animation classic.

Ten important DEFA movies Die Söhne der großen Bärin (The Sons of Great Bear, 1965) The first DEFA Western starred the popular Yugoslav actor Gojko Mitic and launched his career as "GDR Chief Native American." Not new to the genre, he'd played a supporting role in three film adaptations of Karl May novels set in the American West. Initially, Mitic's German was a bit choppy, so his voice was always dubbed.

Ten important DEFA movies Spur der Steine (Trace of Stones, 1966) Premiering in Potsdam, it ran in several cinemas before being removed for "anti-socialist tendencies." Almost all DEFA films were banned in the wake of the 11th plenary session of the Central Committee of the East German Communist Party in 1965, called the "clearcut" session. The film wasn't shown again in East Germany until October 1989. A year later, it made it to the Berlin Film Festival.

Ten important DEFA movies Drei Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel (Three Wishes for Cinderella, 1973) The cult film with Czech actress Libuse Safrankova in the title role was a co-production of DEFA and the Czech Barrandov Film Studios. It's been a staple on German public broadcasters' TV programs over the Christmas holidays for years. The original venues at Moritzburg Castle are a tourist attraction, and the staircase where Cinderella lost her shoe is a popular location for marriage proposals.

Ten important DEFA movies Jakob der Lügner (Jacob the Liar, 1974) This DEFA film was a literary adaptation of Jurek Becker's novel of the same name. It went down in East German film history as the only DEFA film to be nominated for an Oscar in the category of best foreign language film.

Ten important DEFA movies Die Architekten (The Architects, 1990) Directed by Peter Kahane, the film tells the story of the architect Daniel Brenner, a man broken down by the East German system. Shining a light on failed state building policies and generational conflict in East Germany, the film is more openly critical of the system than any other.

Ten important DEFA movies "Berlin – Prenzlauer Berg... …. Encounters between May 1 and July 1, 1990" is a 1990 documentary with an unwieldy title that focuses on people living in that East Berlin district in a politically turbulent time. The seamstresses at a clothing factory worry about their professional future, and Harald Hauswald, an East Berlin photographer, answers questions. Author: Rayna Breuer



DEFA and the 'Treuhand' privatization agency

With the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of the two German states, the Treuhand privatization agency took over the liquidation of GDR operations, including DEFA. The studios were privatized. In 1992, CGE, a French company, bought DEFA's feature film studio. The documentary film studio was dissolved. But who ended up with the rights to the films?

"Some filmmakers made a strong case for transferring the cinematic legacy to a charity, an institution that deals with the realization of rights, said Stefanie Eckert, manager of the DEFA Foundation. "The Treuhand supported the idea." The foundation holds the legal rights to the DEFA films — the entire GDR film production — and faces the challenge of preserving them for future generations.

Digitization is the solution, but not an easy process, as Eckert told DW. "You can't just scan the film and expect a finished product. We have to meet the viewing habits of today's audiences while not manipulating the film's style," she said. "20 years ago, no one was bothered by a brief blurry image on TV, but today, people expect high resolution."

So the image negative and the sound material are digitized separately, she said, followed by careful color correction. "Where possible, we work with the filmmakers who can help us with certain colors for day-night conditions before we head to the retouching department, because the material has suffered over the years. Scratches and dirt need to be removed."

DEFA after reunification

The studios were privatized, the films handed to the foundation — and the staff headed to the unemployment office. Marion Rasche, who had made a name for herself in the GDR, soon found work with German public broadcasters. "While we understood there was no way DEFA could have survived in its former dimensions, we hoped it might exist in a smaller version — but that is just not what happened."

Filming the East German children's TV series "Sanndmännchen" (Sandman) in 1985

Many GDR filmmakers retired or were jobless after the fall of the Berlin Wall. "The market in the West was sated, we couldn't just come over from the East and hope to find work. Our West German colleagues didn't hug us and say: 'Finally we are united'," said Rasche.

"Only a few filmmakers managed to gain a foothold in a united Germany, and in fact, no one was waiting for them," Eckert said. "There was no great demand for new filmmakers and actors."

The East and West German film industries did not merge, either, she said: "The East German film industry was dissolved and many filmmakers simply had to adjust to what were essentially West German structures."

Adapted by Dagmar Breitenbach