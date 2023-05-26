  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
Dokustills aus: Die Gier nach Meer
Image: SWR
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Deep Sea Greed - Exploiting the Ocean Floor

38 minutes ago

What would be the consequences of industrial exploitation of the ocean floor? A deep-sea expedition in the Pacific explores this question.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RiQY

Trailer: Deep Sea Greed

Raw materials have been mined on land for thousands of years, often with negative consequences for nature and people.

Dokustills aus: Die Gier nach Meer
Image: SWR

Deep down in the ocean, valuable raw materials are stored en masse: manganese, nickel, cobalt, copper. Many of these materials are currently in great demand. Technically, it is possible to harvest manganese nodules, for example, in the deep sea. But should we do it?

Dokustills aus: Die Gier nach Meer
Image: SWR

 

 

Even among the researchers aboard the "Island Pride," opinions differ. They are part of a deep-sea expedition to research the possible effects of harvesting raw materials on the ocean floor. What will be the consequences if humans exploit these valuable deposits? Will it destroy the fragile underwater environment? 

Dokustills aus: Die Gier nach Meer
Image: SWR

Reporter Michael Stocks and his cameraman spent weeks aboard the ship, on which scientists are monitoring the deployment of a giant underwater harvesting machine on the ocean floor. Humans are dredging the sand from beaches, overfishing fish stocks worldwide - is the seabed now to be industrially exploited as well? 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

Part 1

DW English

THU 08.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 08.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 08.06.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 09.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 10.06.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 15:15 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 17.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

Part 2

DW English

THU 15.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 15.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 15.06.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 16.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 17.06.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 18.06.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 18.06.2023 – 15:15 UTC
MON 19.06.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI TT.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the podium with flags behind him

Ukraine updates: Scholz will speak to Putin 'in due course'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two girls stand next to a makeshift shelter. Behind them are other shelters made out of pieces of material and branches; the earth is bare and sandy.

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Conflicts5 hours ago03:34 min
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen and soldiers armed with guns and slingshots advance towards anti-coup protesters in Mandalay

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A black banner held in the stands of Karlsruhe's Wildparkstadion reads "Kevin forever!"

Depression in football: The fan groups fighting the taboo

Depression in football: The fan groups fighting the taboo

SportsMay 25, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Crowds march in a mass demonstration along a Belgrade street

Protests rock Serbia after mass shootings

Protests rock Serbia after mass shootings

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A mother and father hold two children in their arms while looking out a window

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Health19 hours ago03:42 min
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Brain implants make disabled walk but can't read thoughts

Brain implants make disabled walk but can't read thoughts

Science2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Mexiko Popocatepetl Vulkanausbruch

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

CatastropheMay 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage