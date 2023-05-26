Deep Sea Greed - Exploiting the Ocean Floor

What would be the consequences of industrial exploitation of the ocean floor? A deep-sea expedition in the Pacific explores this question.
Trailer: Deep Sea Greed
Raw materials have been mined on land for thousands of years, often with negative consequences for nature and people.
Deep down in the ocean, valuable raw materials are stored en masse: manganese, nickel, cobalt, copper. Many of these materials are currently in great demand. Technically, it is possible to harvest manganese nodules, for example, in the deep sea. But should we do it?
Even among the researchers aboard the "Island Pride," opinions differ. They are part of a deep-sea expedition to research the possible effects of harvesting raw materials on the ocean floor. What will be the consequences if humans exploit these valuable deposits? Will it destroy the fragile underwater environment?
Reporter Michael Stocks and his cameraman spent weeks aboard the ship, on which scientists are monitoring the deployment of a giant underwater harvesting machine on the ocean floor. Humans are dredging the sand from beaches, overfishing fish stocks worldwide - is the seabed now to be industrially exploited as well?
