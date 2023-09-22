Debris, dead bodies clutter flood-hit Libyan port

CatastropheLibyaDebris, dead bodies clutter flood-hit Libyan portTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheLibyaJessica Saltz09/22/2023September 22, 2023Two weeks ago, powerful waters washed away two dams and left much of the coastal city of Derna in ruins. Nearly 4,000 people are known to have been killed in the region, but with many others still missing, the death toll could be much higher. https://p.dw.com/p/4WiPvAdvertisement