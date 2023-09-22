  1. Skip to content
Debris, dead bodies clutter flood-hit Libyan port

Jessica Saltz
September 22, 2023

Two weeks ago, powerful waters washed away two dams and left much of the coastal city of Derna in ruins. Nearly 4,000 people are known to have been killed in the region, but with many others still missing, the death toll could be much higher.

