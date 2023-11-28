Debate at a UN Security Council over DPRK's satellite launch

PoliticsNorth KoreaDebate at a UN Security Council over DPRK's satellite launchTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsNorth Korea11/28/2023November 28, 2023The North Korean ambassador, backed by China and Russia, asserts that its satellite launch was a self-defense measure against the U.S., while the U.S. and South Korea have accused the DPRK of violating multiple UN Security Council resolutions.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZXSTAdvertisement