Deaths on German roads increased in 2018

Road deaths in Germany increased in 2018 after two years of decline. The largest increase were among cyclists, and with the introduction of e-scooters, advocacy groups are calling for change.

A total of 3,275 people died in road accidents in Germany in 2018, 95 more than the previous year, according to Germany's Federal Statistics Office. 

This 3% annual rise in road fatalities is the first increase after two years of decline. A further 396,000 people were injured in traffic accidents in 2018, a 5,706 increase from 2017. 

Overall, the number of road deaths fell by 10.2% between 2010 and 2018. Road deaths reached a 60-year low in 2017. 

Passenger car occupants accounted for 43.5% of all road deaths in Germany last year, with 1,424 people killed in cars in 2018. A further 697 deaths were people on motorcycles, and there were 174 fatalities of occupants of goods road transport vehicles.

A total of 458 pedestrians died in road accidents in 2018, while another 77 people died in other accidents, such as bus passengers (9) and people using agricultural tractors (20).

Rural roads accounted for 24.3% of all accidents, but these accounted for 57% of all fatal accidents. Meanwhile, 6.7% of all accidents and 12.9 of all fatal accidents occurred on motorways.

Rise in cyclist deaths

The largest increase in deaths last year was among cyclists. According to the statistics office, 445 cyclists died in accidents in 2018, a 16.8% increase over 2017.

The German Cyclist Association (ADFC) said on Tuesday that accidents involving two-wheeled traffic could continue to increase in 2019, citing increasing congestion on cycling paths and recently approved e-scooters.

"It is irresponsible to have more and more vehicles on miserable cycling lanes without adapting the infrastructure to increasing demand," ADFC head Burkhard Stork said in a statement from the association.

The German Road Safety Council (DVR) has called on local authorities to invest more in road safety. DVR president Walter Eichendorf said that authorities have to think of weaker road users when planning new roads.

  • Two cyclists at a cross-roads in Copenhagen

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Copenhagen

    In Denmark's capital there is a 350-kilometer (217 mi) network of cycle paths, a traffic light system that prioritizes cyclists, and footrests on the roadside when you have to wait for a green light. No wonder, then, that 62 percent of the population cycle to work. The word "copenhagenize" has already become established in English to describe the transformation into bicycle-friendly cities.

  • Amsterdam bicycles locked up on a canal bridge

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Amsterdam

    Amsterdam in the Netherlands is one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in Europe. Cyclists in Amsterdam cover some 2 million kilometers (approx. 1.24 million mi) a day. The country is popular with cyclists because it's very flat. In Utrecht, for example, you will find the largest bicycle parking garage with 12,500 parking spaces. It is expected to grow to 33,000 parking spaces by 2020.

  • Cyclists and pedestrians in the city center of Antwerp in Belgium (picture-alliance/Arco Images/P. Schickert)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Antwerp

    Antwerp in Belgium impresses with countless bicycle parking spaces and a good infrastructure. Here, too, a lot is " copenhagenized ". The bicycle rental system is to be expanded and covered cycle paths along the harbor as well as three bicycle and pedestrian bridges are to be built. What the city can still work on, however, is the high volume of traffic on the roads.

  • A bicycle tour group on a bridge in Paris, Fance (picture-alliance/robertharding/S. Dee)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Paris

    In Paris, the city authorities have been systematically expanding the cycle network for years. On Sundays, entire streets are even closed to traffic. As a tourist, one can also easily mingle with the cyclists, as there are bicycle rental stations everywhere. This is also the case in Strasbourg. The city belongs beside Paris to the most bicycle-friendly city of France.

  • A bicycle hotel in Malmö, Sweden

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Malmö

    Malmö in Sweden is investing a lot of money to improve its bicycle infrastructure. There are almost 500 kilometers (311 mi) of cycle paths with (air) pumping stations and right-of-way systems. A bike ferry between Malmö and Copenhagen is to boost cycling tourism. Probably the most creative idea is a bicycle hotel with its own workshop, rental bikes and bike parking directly in front of the rooms.

  • A bicycle lift up a hill in Norway

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Trondheim

    Trondheim in Norway is a hilly city. The "Trampe", the world's first bicycle lift, provides a solution. The 130-meter-long (426 ft) lift takes up to 300 cyclists per hour up the mountain to the Kristiansten Fortress. A plate, on which you can stand with your right foot, is pulled along a rail. This plate then pushes the cyclist together with the bike up the hill.

  • Hundreds of bicycles parked and locked up in the German city of Münster (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Münster

    In Münster in Westphalia there are more bicycles than residents. It is therefore not surprising that Münster is the city with the most bicycle thefts in the Germany. But that doesn't discourage anyone from leaving behind their car and getting on a bicycle. Because there is no lack of comfort: wide cycle paths, enough parking spaces and no hills to climb.

  • A bicycle hire center with red bikes parked in a row in Barcelona in Spain

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Barcelona

    As early as 2002 you could ride your rental bike through Barcelona. 158 kilometers (98 mi) of cycle paths are available in the Catalan capital. 30 speed zones ensure more safety in city traffic. Tourists are also offered something special on a bike: various themed cycle paths lead through the city, to the beach or to the sights of the architect Antoni Gaudi.

  • Cyclists crossing a bridge across the river Rhine in Basel during the Slow Up festival.(picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Dr. Schulte-Kellinghaus)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Basel

    In Basel the land is flat and the distances are not far. The streets are particularly crowded during the Slow Up. During this event, which takes place in summer in different cities in Switzerland, the organizers block off around 30 kilometers (18.6 mi) in beautiful surroundings for cyclists and provide them with a wide range of activities along the route. That makes cycling fun!

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


