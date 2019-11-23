 Deaths after heavy rainstorms in Italy, France | News | DW | 25.11.2019

News

Deaths after heavy rainstorms in Italy, France

Several people have died in southern France and northern Italy after high floodwaters swamped cars. The rainstorms sweeping across southern Europe also caused a bridge to collapse near the coastal city of Savona, Italy.

A section of collapsed A6 highway between Turin and Savona

Torrential rains struck northern Italy and southern France over the weekend, killing at least four people and bringing a new wave of flooding to Venice.

A 30-meter (100-foot) section of highway caved in near a viaduct close to the flooded Italian coastal city of Savona, leaving cars stranded on the precipice of the remaining stretch of road.

Read more:  Could Venice lose its World Heritage status?

Emergency services and sniffer dogs were deployed to find potential victims but, as yet, none had been found.

In the northern Italian region of Piedmont, a 52-year-old woman who had been missing after her vehicle was swept away after a river's banks burst, was found dead on Sunday. Italian media stated that two other people in the car had managed to escape in time.

  • Flooding at the Rialto Bridge in Venice (Reuters/M. Silvestri)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Grand Canal bursts its banks

    In a city of canals, high water levels cause chaos even far away from the lagoon. Beneath Venice's iconic Rialto Bridge, the Grand Canal burst its banks and made access difficult. The bridge is one of only four which spans Venice's largest canal, which is a transport route for many tourists and workers in the city.

  • St Mark's Square in Venice flooded (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bertorello)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Acqua Alta

    Powerful rainstorms hit northern Italy on November 12. A cyclone threatened the country and an exceptionally high tide reached the city. In Venice, high water levels are normal at this time of year and are traditionally referred to as "Acqua Alta" — high water. Popular tourist destination St Mark's Square flooded and made access difficult.

  • People walk along a catwalk about the Venice floods (Reuters/M. Silvestri)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Balancing act

    The last high water on this scale was in 1966, when flood levels reached 194 cm (76 inches). In November, levels in St Mark's Square reached the second-highest level ever recorded, at 187 cm. People were forced to use precarious "catwalks."

  • A man sits in a flooded square in Venice (picture-alliance/M. Chinellato)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Death in Venice?

    For the historic city, the flooding is an increasingly dangerous problem. The high water is an annual occurrence but rarely reaches levels this high. The mayor has appealed for government help, labeling the floods "disastrous." Fortunately, there have not yet been any major injuries or fatalities reported in connection with the flooding.

  • A woman in a church door in the Venice floods (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Bruno)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Don't forget your umbrella

    Controversy continues in the city around underwater flood barriers which have been in development for several years. Plagued with cost overruns and corruption scandals, there are also concerns that the barriers could disturb the delicate ecosystem of the Venice lagoon. The flood barriers would aim to prevent scenes like this from happening.

  • Flooding in St Mark's Square (Reuters/M. Silvestri)

    Venice floods — in pictures

    Climate change to blame

    Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has been unequivocal in blaming climate change for the especially high water levels. He warned that even a few more centimeters of flooding could irreparably damage historical sites in the city. But with more heavy rains forecast, there is likely to be little let-up for the canal city in the coming weeks.

    Author: Elliot Douglas


Evacuations in Italy, 2 dead in France

In Alessandria, located between Turin and Milan, 200 citizens were evacuated.

Around 500 citizens were also evacuated in the Aosta Valley, where roads were closed because of a fear of potential avalanches.

Venice once more suffered floods, though the levels were lower than those experienced earlier this month, when the Italian city suffered record-breaking water levels.

In France, two people were killed and one was missing after floodwaters swamped cars and turned roads into rivers.

Villefranche-Sur-Mer, France (BRICE RODIERE/via REUTERS)

Waves crashed against the barrier and onto the street in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, France

jsi/cmk (AFP, AP)

