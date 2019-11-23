Deaths after heavy rainstorms in Italy, France

Several people have died in southern France and northern Italy after high floodwaters swamped cars. The rainstorms sweeping across southern Europe also caused a bridge to collapse near the coastal city of Savona, Italy.
Torrential rains struck northern Italy and southern France over the weekend, killing at least four people and bringing a new wave of flooding to Venice.
A 30-meter (100-foot) section of highway caved in near a viaduct close to the flooded Italian coastal city of Savona, leaving cars stranded on the precipice of the remaining stretch of road.
Read more: Could Venice lose its World Heritage status?
Emergency services and sniffer dogs were deployed to find potential victims but, as yet, none had been found.
In the northern Italian region of Piedmont, a 52-year-old woman who had been missing after her vehicle was swept away after a river's banks burst, was found dead on Sunday. Italian media stated that two other people in the car had managed to escape in time.
Evacuations in Italy, 2 dead in France
In Alessandria, located between Turin and Milan, 200 citizens were evacuated.
Around 500 citizens were also evacuated in the Aosta Valley, where roads were closed because of a fear of potential avalanches.
Venice once more suffered floods, though the levels were lower than those experienced earlier this month, when the Italian city suffered record-breaking water levels.
In France, two people were killed and one was missing after floodwaters swamped cars and turned roads into rivers.
jsi/cmk (AFP, AP)
