Death toll tops 150 in German floods — live updates

More than 150 people have been reported dead across western Germany, with more fatalities across Europe

Officials warn the death toll might still rise further

Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed in the rescue effort

Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to visit the devastated municipality of Schuld in Rhineland Palatinate

The worst-hit regions are in western Germany around the borders to the Benelux countries

The flooding has also impacted eastern Germany and Austria

This article was last updated at 05:48 UTC

Cities and municipalities call for reforms

Germany's Association of Cities and Municipalities (DGsTB), a group that represents the interests of local authorities, has said there needs to be fundamental reform when it comes to protection from potential natural disasters.

"The disaster shows once again that we need to reorganize civil protection in a new, better and more sustainable way," said DStGB chief executive Gerd Landsberg in an interview with the Funke Mediengruppe.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance must be strengthened and early warning systems improved, he said.

Germany floods death toll rises to 156

The number of people who have died in the extreme flooding in Germany has risen to 156, authorities say.

Koblenz police said on Sunday that another 12 bodies had been found in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate overnight, bringing the number of fatalities there to 110.

Officials in the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphalia reported 45 deaths by late Saturday evening.

At least one person is now known to have died in floods in the Bavarian district of Berchtesgadener Land close to the border with Austria and the city of Salzburg.

Austria's Kurz lauds emergency services

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz praised the country's emergency services after it, too, was hit by extreme weather.

"Heavy rains and storms are unfortunately causing severe damage in many places in Austria," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who are doing everything to help! We will not leave those affected alone and support them in rebuilding," he said.

A flash flood swept through the town of Hallein, near the German border, late Saturday.

Berlin promises help for flood victims

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, along with Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, has promised help to victims of the flooding, according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Scholz told the newspaper he will propose several assistance measures to other cabinet members next week.

He said an amount "significantly higher" than €300 million ($354 million) in emergency aid would be needed for the victims of the flooding.

Floods also hit eastern Germany, Austria

The floods are hitting not only western Germany, but also other parts of the country.

Hard rainfall in the eastern German state of Saxony has caused flooding in a region called Saxon Switzerland, which is located southeast of the major city of Dresden. The hilly area around the Elbe valley is a popular tourist destination.

Bavaria district declares disaster

The Berchtesgadener Land district of Germany's Upper Bavaria on Saturday night declared a disaster situation due to flooding.

Two deaths were reported although it was initially unclear whether these were related to the floods, a spokesperson said.