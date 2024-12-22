Death toll rises in Nigerian charity event stampedes

In both incidents, the victims were primarily women and children, who had queued for food handouts for hours.

The number of people who died in stampedes at two charity events in Nigeria has increased from 13 to 32, police said on Sunday.

At least 22 people were killed when they rushed to collect donations, including rice and vegetable oil and money, at an event in the southeastern Anambra state's Okija town on Saturday.

Another ten people, including four children, were crushed to death at a church-organized event in the capital, Abuja, where free food was being distributed.

Police said they were investigating the two incidents, which came days after another stampede killed 35 children at a school fair in the southwestern city of Ibadan.

President Bola urges stricter control measures

The stampedes prompted President Bola Tinubu to call for authorities to enforce strict safety measures at such events.

Africa's most populous country sees more groups and churches organizing charity events to help those struggling with the rising cost of living.

Maazo Ezekiel, a spokesman for Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told AFP the stampedes showed "precautionary measures are not being taken before the distribution of these items."

Nigerian police warned organizers to notify authorities before holding such events.

Cost-of-living crisis

Economic hardship in Nigeria has worsened since President Tinubu began austerity reforms, including devaluing the country's naira currency and ending subsidies for electricity and fuel.

Inflation soared to 34.6% in November from 33.88% in October, marking a third consecutive monthly rise.

In November a joint report by Nigeria's government and the United Nations found more than 30 million people are expected to be food insecure next year.

"Never before have there been so many people in Nigeria without food," Chi Lael, World Food Programme spokesperson for the country said.

