Death toll rises as protests continue in Bangladesh

Thomas Anderson
August 4, 2024

Authorities in Bangladesh have imposed a new nationwide curfew after more than 90 people were killed and hundreds injured in a fresh wave of anti-government protests. Demonstrators are demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down.

