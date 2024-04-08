Death toll rises as protests continue in Bangladesh

ConflictsBangladeshDeath toll rises as protests continue in BangladeshTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsBangladeshThomas Anderson08/04/2024August 4, 2024Authorities in Bangladesh have imposed a new nationwide curfew after more than 90 people were killed and hundreds injured in a fresh wave of anti-government protests. Demonstrators are demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down. https://p.dw.com/p/4j6LpAdvertisement