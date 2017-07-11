Death toll climbs in western Germany flooding — live updates

At least 81 people have been reported dead in Germany

Many people still missing

North Rhine-Westphalia state Cabinet to hold an emergency meeting

The latest from DW on the ground

DW correspondent Giulia Saudelli said the damage in Walporzheim district in Rhineland-Palatinate was "astounding," with streets and houses filled with mud and debris.

On Friday morning, Walporzheim was a "ghost town" as a lot of people fled the extreme rains. But those who stayed were starting to overcome the initial shock and assess the damage that the flooding left behind, she said.

One resident who owns property in the town told Saudelli that the damage, in his case, amounts for millions of euros. "Imagine multiplying that for thousands of people," Saudelli said.

Rhineland-Palatinate: 'Suffering keeps increasing'

Rhineland-Palatinate's state premier, Malu Dreyer, told broadcaster ZDF that the extent of damage in her state was inconceivable.

"The suffering keeps increasing," Dreyer said Friday. "Our country has never seen anything like it."

More than 50 people have been reported dead in Rhineland-Palatinate, and dozens were still missing.

Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Roger Lewentz told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that he expects rescue workers to recover more bodies during their search.

Lewentz also doubted that the 1,300 people that were reportedly unaccounted for were all missing. "However, yesterday was also a day when it was very difficult to get an overview. People fled their buildings," he said.

North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Pfalz were the states most affected by the floods

Houses collapse in Erftstadt

Several houses have collapsed in Erftstadt, south of Cologne and rescue crews were struggling to help residents who had returned to their houses despite the warnings, the Cologne district government said on Friday.

Officials said many people were still in the houses and several were missing, while a gas leak was further hampering rescue workers as they tried to reach stranded people by boat.

Death toll at 81

German state broadcaster ARD reported that at least 81 people have died in the flooding in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate

There were still more than 1,300 people unaccounted for in the Ahrweiler region, possibly due to mobile networks being down.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Some 1,300 people remain unaccounted for Rescue workers assess the damage in Bad Neuenahr as 1,300 people remain unaccounted for, possibly due to mobile networks being down. More than 1,000 emergency service employees have been deployed in the region, including the fire brigade, police and armed forces.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Houses collapsed, people trapped on roofs At least 18 people died in the Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler region, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue, police said. At least six houses had collapsed overnight in the village of Schuld. "Many people have been reported missing to us,'' police said. Schuld is located in the Eifel, a region of rolling hills and small valleys southwest of Cologne.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Shuttered roads Car traffic was limited in several parts of western Germany, as roads flooded and were blocked off. Meanwhile, rail connections were suspended in large parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state. Premier Armin Laschet, who is running to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this fall's German election, visited the flood-hit region.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Dams threaten to burst Dams across the region reached their capacities and threaten to overflow amid the massive rainfall. Police said four people died in separate incidents after their basements were flooded in Cologne, Kamen and Wuppertal.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Rescue workers face danger One fireman drowned on Wednesday during a rescue mission in the western German town of Altena and another died following rescue operations at a power plant in Werdohl-Elverlingsen.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Rescue operations made difficult without service Rescue operations were hampered by the fact that phone and internet connections were down in part of the region of Euskirchen, one of the hardest-hit regions. Southwest of the city of Cologne, authorities in the Euskirchen area reported eight deaths there alone.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Army deployed to help out The German army arrived on the scene in the western states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as part of the rescue operations. Rhineland-Palatinate state premier Malu Dreyer has ordered all official buildings to fly their flags at half-mast in memory of the victims.



Rescue efforts continue

Rescue workers continue searching for missing people on Friday as dozens were still missing across western Germany.

Police in Koblenz stressed that people should not go to affected areas to search for their relatives or belongings. "You put yourself in danger and, possibly, hinder the rescue measures," police said on Twitter.

States survey damage

The North Rhine-Westphalia state Cabinet holds an emergency meeting Friday to discuss financial aid to those affected by the flooding, as well as the costs to repair the destruction.

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet on Thursday visited the town of Hagen, which had been heavily impacted by the flooding.

"We will stand by the towns and people who've been affected," Laschet told reporters.

Rhineland-Palatinate has already provided €50 million ($59 million) as short-term support to repair damage to roads, bridges and other structures.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has also promised aid to those affected.

