Toll climbs as Israeli strikes on Gaza continue

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesToll climbs as Israeli strikes on Gaza continueTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesDmitry Ponyavin12/23/2023December 23, 2023Just hours after the UN resolution boosting aid deliveries into Gaza, the Israeli offensive keeps leveling the densely populated southern city of Khan Yunis. Delivering lifesaving aid to civilians continues to be extremely difficult.https://p.dw.com/p/4aWpvAdvertisement