 Death penalty: Pope Francis makes seismic shift to Catholic Church policy | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Death penalty: Pope Francis makes seismic shift to Catholic Church policy

The Vatican has announced that it will pursue the worldwide abolition of the death penalty. Pope Francis has argued that capital punishment denies the dignity inherent in all humans.

Pope Francis

The Vatican on Thursday announced changes to the Catholic Church's stance on the death penalty, citing Pope Francis' belief that capital punishment denies the inherent dignity of all humans.

The universal catechism, which brings together church doctrine in a summarized form, was updated to reflect the change in policy.

"Consequently, the church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person, and she works with determination for its abolition worldwide," the revised catechism says.

More to follow…

ls/rt (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Pope Francis: 'Death penalty is neither human nor Christian'

The pope's statement came from inside a Roman prison during an annual pre-Easter ritual. Francis has taken the toughest stance against capital punishment of any pope in the history of the church. (30.03.2018)  

Pope Francis calls for no state executions during Holy Year of Mercy

Pope Francis has urged Catholic leaders and politicians around the world to refuse to authorize death penalty executions this year. The pope's strong comments have come shortly after a prison visit in Mexico. (21.02.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

USA | Kardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick sexuellen Missbrauchs beschuldigt

Pope Francis accepts resignation of US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick 28.07.2018

US prelate Theodore McCarrick has already been suspended from public ministry duties following child abuse allegations. The cardinal denies that he fondled a 16-year-old teenager nearly 50 years ago.

Philip Wilson

Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson resigns in wake of child abuse cover-up 30.07.2018

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Philip Wilson, who was convicted of covering up child sex abuse by a pedophile priest. It was the second resignation the pope has accepted in the last three days.

Australien Newcastle Prozess Erzbischof Philip Wilson

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull calls on Pope Francis to sack archbishop 19.07.2018

Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson has been charged with covering up sex abuse by another priest during the 1970s. He maintains his innocence and has refused to resign from his role as archbishop in South Australia.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Death penalty: Pope Francis makes seismic shift to Catholic Church policy

Refugees in Italy get their hands dirty with own farm

Eiffel Tower shuts as workers strike over long visitor queues

Hundreds march against 'burqa ban' in Denmark