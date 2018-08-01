Death penalty: Pope Francis makes seismic shift to Catholic Church policy

The Vatican on Thursday announced changes to the Catholic Church's stance on the death penalty, citing Pope Francis' belief that capital punishment denies the inherent dignity of all humans.

The universal catechism, which brings together church doctrine in a summarized form, was updated to reflect the change in policy.

"Consequently, the church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person, and she works with determination for its abolition worldwide," the revised catechism says.

More to follow…

ls/rt (AP, Reuters)

