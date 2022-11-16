Death penalty declines in Africa

As activists meet in Berlin to discuss the way forward at the world congress against the death penalty in Berlin, many African countries are already witnessing a downward trend in executing convicted criminals.

Equatorial Guinea plans to remove the death penalty from its criminal codes at the end of the year. That would make the West African state the 24th country on the continent to abolish the death penalty. The new law is considered an essential reform for one of the world's most authoritarian countries.

Burkina Faso is only holding on to capital punishment for war crimes. The Central African Republic also abandoned the death penalty in June 2022, and Sierra Leone signed a new penal code as early as 2021, omitting the death penalty for all crimes.

Downward trend visible in Africa

The overwhelming majority of countries in the region that have not yet abolished the death penalty for all crimes have not carried out executions. These include Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

According to Muleya Mwananyanda, the regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa at Human Rights Watch, the number of death sentences recorded increased by 22%, with the number of death sentences in the Democratic Republic of Congo rising sharply to at least 81 from at least 20 the previous year.

However, given progress in several countries, such as Sierra Leone, the Central African Republic, and even Ghana, the trend is for more countries to abolish the death penalty in practice, he said. Even if they still have it enshrined in their laws.

"We are seeing a downward trend. The death penalty is no longer popular on the continent."

Somalia continues to carry out the death penalty often choosing death by firing squad Image: Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP

World Congress against the Death Penalty in Berlin

Now the participants of the World Congress against the Death Penalty in Berlin hope that other countries around the world will follow such reforms. From November 15 to 18, the 8th International Congress for the Abolition of the Death Penalty will be hosted by the French organization "Ensemble contre la peine de mort - ECPM."

The World Congress against the Death Penalty will bring together former death row inmates, politicians, and human rights activists. Their goal is to persuade more states to make concrete commitments toward abolishing state executions.

Zambia has also moved forward: "As we speak, a bill to abolish the death penalty is before parliament, repealing the provisions that allow a court to impose execution as punishment for a capital crime. Once that is done, then we would have gotten rid of the death penalty," Zambia's Justice Minister Mulambo Haimba told DW in an interview in Berlin.

In Berlin politicians and activists came together to the 8the World Congress against the death penalty Image: Thomas Koehler/photothek/picture alliance

Zambia wants to be a role model

"Although we have had a moratorium for the last 25 years, no one has been executed," Haimba stressed. But according to the Zambian minister, that's not enough. "We want to make sure that subsequent governments can't execute anyone under the law."

Haimba described the death penalty as not an appropriate punishment. "It is torturous. It violates the conventions we have signed as a country,and besides, the world has moved on," he said.

"We want to be a part of that. We want to be a beacon for the African continent, and show that we have to take these steps, and we have to do it by law. So that we give hope to future generations," the justice minister said.

According to the human rights organization Amnesty International, 112 countries have entirely abandoned the death penalty. In 144 countries — more than two-thirds of all states — the death penalty is now abolished in law or practice.

In its annual review of the use of the death penalty worldwide (published March 2022), Amnesty recently recorded an increase in executions and death sentences.

The organization documented at least 579 executions in 18 states in 2021 and reckons the number of unreported cases is high, partly because some states, such as China, keep executions secret.

Egypt: an active executor

In Africa, Egypt has been among the world's most active enforcers of the death penalty over the past two years, with 83 people executed in 2021. "Every year, hundreds of people are sentenced to death in Egypt, sometimes by military tribunals," Hussein Baoumi, Amnesty International's Egypt and Libya researcher, said.

"In numerous cases, the sentences are based on unfair trials that do not meet any rule of law standards."

The rights activist said defendants often told judges that they had confessed under torture, but the forced confessions were still used as evidence. As a result, many sentences were based solely on such confessions.

Torture is used systematically and is widespread, Baoumi added.

Despite such setbacks, Amnesty says positive developments throughout the year showed that the trend remains toward abolishing this cruel punishment.

Eygpt has been among the world's active enforcers of the death penalty Image: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/picture alliance

Some countries still clinging to capital punishment

Mwananyanda, who works with Human Rights Watch, noted that despite the impressive gains in abandoning the death penalty, a few countries still carried out executions in Africa.

"Basically, 2021 saw a worrying increase in executions and death sentences, as some of the world's most high-profile executors returned to business as usual and courts were freed from Covid-19 restrictions," Mwananyanda said.

In eastern/southern Africa, the total number of executions more than doubled as the number rose in two countries, she pointed out that Somalia had executed 21 people and South Sudan at least nine.

The continued use of the death penalty in South Sudan, Somalia and Botswana is at odds with regional trends in sub-Saharan Africa and around the world, where many countries are moving away from this cruel, inhuman, and degrading form of punishment," Mwananyanda told DW.

Hans Brandt contributed to this article which was originally written in German

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu