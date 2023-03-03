  1. Skip to content
Death by Drone - US Drone Warfare and Germany

37 minutes ago

For years, the US has been using drone attacks to kill people suspected of involvement in terrorism. But these strikes kill civilians too.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O9wY
In August 2021, shortly after the Taliban captured Kabul, a US drone struck a car backing into a courtyard in the Afghan capital. The drone operators, who were thousands of kilometers away, believed they were tracking an ISIS terrorist and that the car contained explosives. They made the decision to fire the missile in a bid to head off an attack on troops and civilians.

But the Hellfire missile killed ten innocent people: seven children aged between 2 and 12, Zemarai Ahmadi, an Afghan employed by a US aid organization, and two of his brothers.

Initially, the US military claimed the drone strike had prevented a terrorist attack and that no noncombatants were harmed. It was only three weeks later, after extensive media coverage of the victims, that the Pentagon admitted only civilians had been killed. 

In fact, thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed or seriously injured by US air strikes in the last 20 years.  

Leaked Pentagon papers showed that in one five-month period in 2013, 90% of people killed in US drone killings were not the intended targets.

The Green Party has long maintained that these strikes violate international humanitarian law and that Germany is complicit because the Ramstein air base in Rhineland-Palatinate plays a key role in US drone warfare. But now that the party is a partner in Germany’s coalition government, it has become less vocal on the issue. 
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 06.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 06.03.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 07.03.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 07.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 07.03.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 07.03.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 08.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 08.03.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

TUE 07.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 08.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Ukraine updates: Putin can't wage war with impunity, says US

Ukraine updates: Putin can't wage war with impunity, says US

Conflicts1 hour ago
