News

Deadly winter storms slam southern US

Heavy rains and high winds have swept across much of the soutern United States, causing several deaths and major power outages. Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been affected due to canceled flights.

A woman walks down a road in heavy rain with an umbrella in New Orleans | Carrollton (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/The Advocate/M. Becherer)

At least ten people died and more than 1,000 flights were canceled as winter storms wreaked havoc across southern US states, bringing high winds and unrelenting rain.

The colossal storms, with winds up of more than 200 kph (125 mph), also brought snow, with 2 to 5 inches (5-13 cm) falling over night, into Saturday. The bad weather stretched from Texas through the southeast and Great Lakes into Maine, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

The NWS based in Birmingham, Alabama, tweeted that three people had been killed near Carrollton in Pickens County.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency said that an "embedded tornado within a long line of intense thunderstorms" was responsible for the deaths.

Read more: US braces for major storm as tornadoes, flooding, hail loom

Loss of life

Earlier Saturday, firefighters found the corpses of an elderly couple near their destroyed trailer, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said via Facebook. The winds were so strong that the home was displaced 200 feet (61 meters) from its original location.

Another fatality occurred after a 75-year-old man was crushed when a tree fell on his home, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington explained to the Associated Press news agency how a truck driver had a near miss before being rescued. Whittington said: "A power line was hanging across the road and an eighteen wheeler truck ran into it and got hung up in it and the Benton officer got there to help him."

A car stranded in a flooded underpass in New Orleans | Carrollton (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/The Times-Picayune/D. Grundfeld)

Heavy rains caused flooding in some parts of New Orleans

It was declared early on Saturday that Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas were over the worst of the stormy weather, after the blizzards passed through the night before.

One person died late on Friday when a car flipped into a creek in the city of Dallas, Texas. Furthermore, lightning from Friday's stormy weather was believed to be responsible for two house fires in the northern Texas cities of Burleson and Mansfield. Officials said no one was hurt, however.

Destruction in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas

Homes were damaged or demolished in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday, but no injuries were reported. Felled trees and power lines were commonplace.

Mississippi had more than 61,0000 power outages by lunchtime on Saturday and roughly 35,000 customers were without power in Louisiana. In Tennessee, Memphis Light, Gas and Water said approximately 23,000 customers were without power come Saturday morning.

jsi/dr (Reuters, AP)

