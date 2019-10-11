Deadly wildfire forces 100,000 to evacuate Los Angeles

A wildfire that began in inland California on Thursday night has now reached Los Angeles. Firefighters are scrambling to contain the out-of-control blaze.
Los Angeles authorities ordered 100,000 people to evacuate their homes on Friday morning as an out-of-control wildfire in California spread towards the city.
The wind-driven wildfire has damaged at least 25 homes and is growing in size. Estimates on Friday morning put the fire at 18 square kilometers (7 square miles).
Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said the fire originally broke out at 21:00 local time on Thursday evening. He also told reporters that the fire was zero percent contained.
The blaze, known as the Saddlebridge fire, has killed at least one person.The man suffered a heart attack while battling the fire. Terrazas described the wildfire as "very dynamic" and urged residents to leave.
Police Chief Michael Moore said 23,000 residences were under evacuation orders, affecting an estimated 100,000 people.
Several schools, colleges and highways in the area have been shut and water-dropping helicopters have been working through the night.
Second wildfire destroys houses
Authorities have also been fighting the so-called Sandalwood fire around 120km (70 miles) east of Los Angeles.
The fire scorched an area of around 500 acres and has destroyed 74 structures near the city of Calimesa.
A second death has also been confirmed in Calimesa, near a mobile home park close to where the fire began.
This second fire began after a garbage truck dumped burning trash near dry grass and vegetation.
This year, 275 wildfires have broken out across California. The most destructive year on record was 2018, when 8,500 wildfires scorched through the state, killing around 100 people.
Power returns for 2 million
In northern California, power company Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has returned power to millions of residents on Friday morning after turning off the electricity as a preventative measure. The company faced heavy criticism for shutting off power.
"We have found multiple cases of damage or hazards" caused by heavy winds, including fallen branches that came in contact with overhead lines, said Sumeet Singh, a vice president for the utility company. "If they were energized, they could've ignited."
Critics, however, said the company had failed to modernize its equipment and services to deal with such situations.
ed/stb (AP, Reuters)
