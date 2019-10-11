 Deadly wildfire forces 100,000 to evacuate Los Angeles | News | DW | 11.10.2019

Deadly wildfire forces 100,000 to evacuate Los Angeles

A wildfire that began in inland California on Thursday night has now reached Los Angeles. Firefighters are scrambling to contain the out-of-control blaze.

Wildfires in California (picture-alliance/AP Images/D. Swanson)

Los Angeles authorities ordered 100,000 people to evacuate their homes on Friday morning as an out-of-control wildfire in California spread towards the city.

The wind-driven wildfire has damaged at least 25 homes and is growing in size. Estimates on Friday morning put the fire at 18 square kilometers (7 square miles).

Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said the fire originally broke out at 21:00 local time on Thursday evening. He also told reporters that the fire was zero percent contained.

Helicopter drops water on California wildfire (picture-alliance/AP Images/D. Swanson)

Helicopter drops water on California wildfire

The blaze, known as the Saddlebridge fire, has killed at least one person. Terrazas described the fire as "very dynamic" and urged residents to leave.

Police Chief Michael Moore said 23,000 residences were under evacuation orders, affecting an estimated 100,000 people.

Several schools, colleges and highways in the area have been shut and water-dropping helicopters have been working through the night. 

  • Congo Basin (picture alliance/ WILDLIFE)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    The Congo Basin

    According to Weather Source, over 6,900 fires have been recorded in Angola and 3,400 in DR Congo this week; compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. But experts say it's difficult to compare. "Fire in Africa... is part of a cycle, people in the dry season set fire to bush rather than to dense, moist rainforest," said Greenpeace's Philippe Verbelen.

  • Firefighters and volunteers work to put out a fire in Bolivia.

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Bolivia

    Almost a million hectares (3860 square miles) of forest and farmland have been destroyed in Bolivia over the past few weeks by largely unchecked wildfires, with scientists and indigenous leaders already branding it the country's biggest disaster for biodiversity. Small farmers often practice the slash-and-burn method — known locally as chaqueo — as a quick and easy way to clear land.

  • Indonesian soldiers try to extinguish peatland fire (picture-alliance/Photoshot/H. Vavaldi)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Indonesia

    The start of the dry season has sparked Indonesia's worst annual fire season since 2015. A state of emergency has been declared in six provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Like Brazil, Indonesia is home to some of our planet's oldest tropical forests, but large areas have been lost to agriculture or other commercial interests.

  • Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain (Reuters/B. Suarez)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Gran Canaria, Spain

    A wildfire raged through the Spanish holiday island for over a week this month, threatening several parks rich in biodiversity and forcing thousands to evacuate. Spain is often threatened by massive forest fires, especially during the hot, arid summer months. Experts say climate change means these events will likely become more severe and frequent.

  • Wood burns on the forest floor in Russia (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Russia

    Large swathes of land in Siberia have been engulfed by wildfires this season, prompting a state of emergency in four regions. Forest fires are a natural event in Siberia, but unusually warm weather this summer combined with strong winds meant a record 5.5 million hectares of forest was burning by mid-August, creating a cloud of smoke which covered a greater area than the EU!

  • Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning near a house as a wildfire burns in Greece (REUTERS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Greece

    Greece is on high alert as hot, windy weather fuels dozens of fires across the country. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Samos. Fires in Greece are often blamed on people ignoring safety rules during severe weather conditions, such as throwing away lit cigarettes or barbequing outdoors. More than 100 people were killed in a wildfire outside Athens in July 2018.

  • A fire fighter looks up at a bushfire in Australia

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Australia

    Australia is no stranger to bushfires. But they are becoming increasingly common even during the winter months thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures. Tinder-dry conditions have forced some states to bring forward the start of the bushfire danger season to August 1. Between August 22 - 23 this year Australia recorded 768 bushfires — slightly higher than the number of blazes burning in Bolivia.

  • Smoke billows as a wildfire destroys homes in Arizona (picture-alliance/AP)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Arizona, United States

    Beginning on June 8, three wildfires in Central Arizona have burned through 14,000 acres of land. Wildfire season is usually quite active in Arizona due to its dry climate. Unless they pose a threat to human life, many fires are contained and managed rather than suppressed. On average, over 2% of the land has burned per decade since 1984 — a figure likely to increase as the climate warms.

    Author: Ineke Mules


Power returns for 2 million

In northern California,  power company Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has returned power to millions of residents on Friday morning after turning off the electricity as a preventative measure. The company faced heavy criticism for shutting off power.

"We have found multiple cases of damage or hazards" caused by heavy winds, including fallen branches that came in contact with overhead lines, said Sumeet Singh, a vice president for the utility company. "If they were energized, they could've ignited." 

Power lines surrounded by wildfire (Reuters/G. Blevins)

Power lines surrounded by wildfire

Critics, however, said the company had failed to modernize its equipment and services to deal with such situations. 

Authorities have also been fighting to Sandalwood fire around 120km (70 miles) east of Los Angeles during the night. This fire scorched an area of around 80 acres.

This second fire began after a garbage truck dumped burning trash near dry grass and vegetation.

ed/stb (AP, Reuters) 

Power company blamed for California blackouts

