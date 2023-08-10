Maui: Deadly wildfire torches historic town in Hawaii

Hurricane Dora added high winds to a devastating wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Power outages also impeded rescue operations.

An intense wildfire broke out on Hawaii's Maui island on Wednesday, ravaging much of the historic city of Lahaina and killing at least six people.

Dozens were left injured as they made desperate attempts to flee the flames and over 270 buildings were damaged or completely destroyed, officials said.

"I'm sad to report that just before coming on this, it was confirmed we've had six fatalities," Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said as he addressed the media.

"Much of Lahaina on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced," Governor Josh Green of the 12,000-resident historic town said.

Rescue operations underway in Hawaii

At least 12 people with severe burns have been taken to hospitals for treatment, with two of the victims in critical condition.

Officials are yet to complete their assessment of damage and rescue workers are continuing the relief work.

"We are still in a search-and-rescue mode and so I don't know what will happen to that number, " Bissen said.

Thousands of people has to be evacuated from the Maui island Image: Alan Dickar/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Power outages and disruptions in telephone services further aggravated the situation as they impeded evacuation efforts. Communication with the west side of Maui was only available via satellite, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke said.

The smoke and flames rising from the fire forced thousands to evacuate and some people to flee into the sea.

The Coast Guard confirmed it had "successfully rescued 12 individuals from the waters off Lahaina" and it was sending more ships to Maui.

US President Joe Biden shared his condolences and in a statement said that he has ordered "all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with response."

Hurricane Dora exacerbated Maui fire

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Dora could be blamed for the rushing wind which fanned the flames.

The storm was passing to the south of the island at a safe distance of 500 miles (805 kilometers).

Sylvia Luke, the state's lieutenant governor, said the fires have burned hundreds of acres and were being fanned by winds up to 80 miles per hour.

Officials had issued a weather service wind advisory which was in effect until Thursday morning.

mfa/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)