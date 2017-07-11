 Deadly twin blasts rock Syria, state TV reports | News | DW | 20.10.2021

News

Deadly twin blasts rock Syria, state TV reports

Two roadside bombs have exploded near a bus carrying troops in Damascus.

Security forces inspect the site of an explosion in central Damascus

Twin blasts in the Syrian capital of Damascus have killed at least 13 people and wounded three others, state media reported early on Wednesday.

Two roadside bombs are said to have exploded near a bus carrying soldiers.

Syria's state-run news agency, SANA, said the explosives were detonated as the bus passed through President Bridge in the capital. 

An army engineering unit defused a third device, Syrian state television reported.

Officials have called the explosions a "terrorist" attack.

Footage shared by state TV showed the charred bus in central Damascus.

Local media said the bombs went off during busy hours when people were heading to work and school.

Several such attacks have taken place on army vehicles in eastern Syria this year. "Islamic State" (IS) militants — who continue to be active in the area — are suspected to be behind those attacks. 

dvv/sms (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

