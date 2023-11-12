Deadly tornadoes in Tennessee kill at least 6 people

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaDeadly tornadoes in Tennessee kill at least 6 peopleTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaAditya Sharma12/11/2023December 11, 2023Devastating storms slammed the US state of Tennessee, killing at least six people and leaving dozens more hospitalized. Authorities have been working on the clean-up and restoring power to tens of thousands of residents.https://p.dw.com/p/4a0G0Advertisement