CatastropheUnited States of America

Deadly tornadoes in Tennessee kill at least 6 people

Aditya Sharma
December 11, 2023

Devastating storms slammed the US state of Tennessee, killing at least six people and leaving dozens more hospitalized. Authorities have been working on the clean-up and restoring power to tens of thousands of residents.

