  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27: Everything you need to know
War in Ukraine
Nigeria Hilfe für "Hexen-Kinder"
Image: DW

Deadly Superstitions - Nigeria’s “Witch Children”

1 hour ago

Children are being banished, raped, and even murdered. Aid organizations estimate that thousands of boys and girls are accused of being witches every year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JkxD

Often, it’s their own parents who think their sons or daughters are possessed by demons.

In the state of Akwa Ibom in southeastern Nigeria, it is common for children to be branded witches and face neglect and physical harm. Some Christian churches even perpetuate these superstitious beliefs, and self-proclaimed healers make good money performing strange exorcism rituals. David Umen and his wife Anja Lovén have made it their mission to fight this witch craze. They give the young victims a new home - but these boys and girls struggle to cope with the trauma of being abused and abandoned by their own parents.

A report by Jan-Philipp Scholz

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 19.11.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 19.11.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 21.11.2022 – 01:45 UTC
MON 21.11.2022 – 04:45 UTC
MON 21.11.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 20.11.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 21.10.2022 – 08:45 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A street in Kyiv during a lackout

Ukraine updates: Airstrikes leave millions without power

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed German men wear blue berets and light-hued camouflage in a desert environment

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Journalist Toru Kubota speaks to reporters at Haneda international airport in Tokyo

Myanmar: Freed filmmaker Toru Kubota returns to Japan

Myanmar: Freed filmmaker Toru Kubota returns to Japan

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

An S300 air defense missile system during the final stage of the Keys to the Sky competition among AD missile units at Ashuluk Firing Range as part of the 2016 Army Games

Soviet-era anti-aircraft system that misfired on Poland

Soviet-era anti-aircraft system that misfired on Poland

Conflicts24 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

MediaNovember 17, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in character on a film set

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

Film4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball Brasilien vs. Ghana Freundschaftsspiel

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

Soccer7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage