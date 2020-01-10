Deadly storms hit southern parts of the US

Powerful storms hit southern parts of the US on Sunday and Monday, claiming at least 11 lives in Mississippi. Six people were also reported killed in northwestern Georgia.

The weather service reported tornadoes and strong damaging winds in Louisiana, before the storms moved to Mississippi. These extreme weather conditions provided complications for a country already trying to grapple with the spread of coronavirus.

The American Meteorological Society said: "Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking shelter in a tornado. If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC [federal] guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention."

The severe weather wrought descruction from Louisiana to the Appalachian Mountains on Sunday overnight into Monday. Flooding, mudslides and downed trees knocked out power for 750,000 people, and damaged hundreds of homes and buildings throughout the region.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that he had declared a state of emergency "to protect the health and safety of Mississippians in response to the severe tornadoes and storms hitting across the state."

Flights were cancelled at Monroe Airport in Louisiana as the siding was ripped off, and debris from buildings was strewn on the runway. Some aircraft were also destroyed.

Authorities warned more tornadoes and storms are expected through Monday in parts of Alabama and Tennessee.

tg,dr/rc (AP, dpa, AFP)

