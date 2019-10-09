 +++ Deadly shooting targets synagogue in German city of Halle — live updates +++ | News | DW | 09.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

+++ Deadly shooting targets synagogue in German city of Halle — live updates +++

A shooting outside a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle has left at least two people dead and two injured. Interior Minister Seehofer has confirmed an anti-Semitic motive. Read the latest here.

Police in Halle

- At least two people have been killed in the attack in the eastern German city of Halle. Two more wounded victims have been taken to a local hospital.

- The shooting occurred near a synagogue while the Jewish community was observing Yom Kippur. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said that at least one of the motives for the attack must be anti-Semitism.

- The police have detained one suspect, and now believe the 27-year-old German man acted alone.

All updates in the UTC/GMT time zone

18:14 Chancellor Angela Merkel is taking part in a vigil with Berlin's Jewish community at a synagogue in the capital.

18:06 DW's Christoph Strack reports that the congregation in Halle's Humbolt Street synagogue today included some visitors from the Berlin Jewish community as well as one rabbi from New York. 

One young woman, who saw the perpetrator leave the scene, told DW that she then went into the kebab shop, where the other shots were fired, and saw shell casings and a weapon on the ground. She tried to help a man who had been shot in the head, but he was pronounced dead by an emergency responder. “I immediately felt so angry. I was born in Halle and grew up here. I also know the city’s nasty side," she said.

17:53 Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, criticized city police, saying, "it is scandalous that police were not protecting the synagogue in Halle on a holiday like Yom Kippur."  

"The brutality of the attack surpasses everything we have seen in recent years, and is deeply shocking to all Jews in Germany." 

17:12 German media has reported that the suspect is one Stephan B., a 27-year-old German not previously known to authorities. Authorities are following up earlier reports of accomplices fleeing in a car, but are now also looking at the possibility that the assailant acted alone.

Police have begun searching serveral houses in Landsberg, about 15 km (9 miles) which had also been on lockdown earlier after reports of possible gunfire.

16:49 Chancellor Merkel's spokesman said that she offered her "deepest condolences" to the families and community.

"Our solidarity is with Germany's Jews on this Yom Kippur holiday. Our thanks go out security forces still deployed."

At the same time, footage began to circulate on social media that one attacker had reportedly live streamed during the attack. According to Germany's Spiegel magazine, there are clear references to anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist motives in the video.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said that they are assuming anti-Semitism is at least one motivation for the shooting.

16:23 Halle police have written on Twitter that the situation is "no longer considered an imminent risk" and said that citizens were allowed back on the streets of the city.

 After hours of being shut down, police have also reopened the city's train station. 

16:05 Catholic Cardinal Reinhard Marx, head of the German Bishops' Conference, condemned the attack: "We stand in solidarity with the Jewish fellow citizens, anti-Semitism and blind violence must have no place in our society," he said in a statement. "We stand close to the Jews in our country, our sisters and brothers, especially in these hours in prayer."

Read More: How safe are Jews living in Germany?

15:44 Authorities in Halle have confirmed that one male and one female victim were being treated in a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police have also said they discovered explosive material near the city's Humboldt Street synagogue.

15:32 A spokeswoman for the city government of Halle has clarified that there were shots fired in two parts of the city, with one incident occurring near the synagogue and Jewish cemetery, and another outside of a Kebab shop. At least two suspects fled in what was possibly a stolen vehicle, heading south on the route that leads to Munich.

15:19 Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, expressed his sadness at the timing and apparent anti-Semitic nature of the attack, saying on Twitter: "That on the Yom Kippur a synagogue was shot at touches all our hearts. We must all act against anti-Semitism in our country."

Malu Dreyer, the head of Maas' Social Democratic Party (SPD), said, "many signs suggest that this brutal attack was directed at Jewish life in Germany. We will never accept this."

15:11 Igor Matviyets, 28, a member of Halle's Jewish community, spoke with DW about his shock and sadness, though he pointed out that there have been a string of smaller hate crimes in Halle in recent years.

"Like everywhere else, there were also anti-Semitic incidents in Halle, not as many as in bigger cities like Berlin, but things happened here, too — never life-threatening, but graffiti, shouting, some anti-Semitic demonstrations as there is a far-right scene in Halle of course."

"I am shocked and don't know how I will feel in this city in the coming days and weeks."

Read More: Jews are at risk in Germany, says Jewish council

14:59 Police in Bavaria have said they are preparing officers over suspicions that the escaped suspects may be fleeing to the southern state.

Rainer Haseloff, the conservative state premier of Saxony-Anhalt, where Halle lies, issued a statement saying: "I am appalled by this detestable act. Not only have people been torn out of our midst, it is also a cowardly attack on peaceful coexistence in our country. My sympathy goes to the families of the victims."

14:13 Halle police warned against speculation on their Twitter feed after a rumor began spreading rapidly online that some people had been taken hostage in a city supermarket. The police stressed that there was no evidence of a hostage situation.

Train travel between Hamburg and Munich and Berlin and Munich has been disrupted with the Halle train station still closed, rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said.

The synagogue in Halle

13:49 Federal prosecutors in Germany have announced that they will be handling the murder case in Halle. 

An anniversary celebration for the lead-up to the fall of the Berlin Wall planned for nearby Leipzig this evening will still go ahead, organizers have said.

13:24 Max Privorotzki, head of Halle Jewish Community, tells the German press that the building was "fully occupied" at the time of the shooting because of Yom Kippur.

He said that a suspect had tried to enter the building, but was unable to get past security measures and barricades.. "A heavily armed attacker with a helmet and rifle tried to shoot at our doors," Privorotzki added.

Karte Halle und Landsberg EN

12:55 Officials said that police protection near synagogues was being strengthened in Halle, Leipzig and Dresden for the time being. In Leipzig, major commemorations are planned for this evening to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the rallies that eventually led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

12:30 Shots were also reported in the neighboring town of Landsberg following the shooting in Halle, but police did not immediately provide further details or say whether the two shootings were related.

12:17 Police and Jewish community leaders confirm that the shooting happened in the Paulusviertel district, near a synagogue. While no connection could be declared with certainty, the attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

12:00 Two people are confirmed dead by authorities, though no further details of their indentities have been given. Officers say they have detained one suspect.

The main train station in Halle, located outside the city of Leipzig, was also closed as police continue to search for the suspects.

11:20 Police in Halle confirm that shots were fired in the eastern German city. They warn locals to stay indoors, saying multiple possible suspects fled in a car. One eyewitness told regional public broadcaster MDR that one of the suspects was wearing a military-style combat uniform and was armed with "multiple weapons."

  • Rykestrasse Synagogue in Berlin interior

    Synagogues in Germany

    Rykestrasse Synagogue in Berlin

    The Jewish community in Berlin with more than 11,000 members is once again the biggest in Germany. Its main synagogue is on the Rykestrasse, a red-brick building in a Neo-Romanesque style dating from 1903/04. With seating for over 2,000 it is the second largest synagogue in Europe after the Dohány Street Synagogue in Budapest.

  • Erfurt Synagogue

    Synagogues in Germany

    Erfurt Synagogue

    It's thought to be one of the oldest synagogues still standing in Europe. It was by chance in the year 1100 that the Erfurt Synagogue survived a medieval pogrom as well as repeated phases of persecution. It was converted into a storage hall and later even used as a ballroom, so its true purpose remained hidden until the 1990s. It was eventually restored and re-opened in 2009 as a museum.

  • Jewish Cemetery Heiliger Sand in Worms

    Synagogues in Germany

    Jewish Cemetery 'Heiliger Sand' in Worms

    The first settled Jewish communities were established along a north-south passage following the Rhine river between Speyer, Mainz and Worms. The oldest surviving Jewish cemetery in Europe can be found in the synagogue compound in Worms. The tombstones with over 2,000 still legible inscriptions, some dating back to the 11th century, are well worth seeing.

  • Deutschland Synagoge in Köln (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Joko)

    Synagogues in Germany

    Cologne Synagogue

    Cologne was one of the largest Jewish communities in Germany during the Weimar Republic. In 1933 there were seven synagogues. On November 9, 1938, during the nationwide pogroms of Kristallnacht, all houses of prayer were destroyed. After the war, the synagogue in Roonstraße was the only one to be rebuilt. Today it is once again a lively center of Jewish culture in Germany.

  • The document at the Neupfarrplatz in Regensburg

    Synagogues in Germany

    The "document" at the Neupfarrplatz in Regensburg

    The first Jewish community in Bavaria was based in Regensburg. In the Middle Ages it was one of the most important in Europe. The first synagogue, which was destroyed in 1519, is today commemorated by a work of art in white stone marking the outline of the synagogue. In 1995, during excavation work, the old remnants were found, leading to the creation of an underground information center.

  • The Baroque style Synagogue in Bayreuth

    Synagogues in Germany

    The Baroque synagogue in Bayreuth

    The synagogue in Bayreuth has a very different history. The building, from 1715, served as an opera house and was only later converted by the Jewish community into a synagogue. Today it is the only surviving Baroque style synagogue in Germany, which is still used today as a place of worship.

  • Einweihung Synagoge Ulm Gauck (dapd)

    Synagogues in Germany

    Ulm Synagogue

    The Jewish community in Ulm has had a synagogue again since 2012. Former German President Gauck attended the inauguration, at which he spoke of "a day of joy for all people of good will". The building, which is oriented towards Jerusalem, is to be the central contact point for Jews in the east of Württemberg and in the Bavarian part of Swabia.

  • Deutschland 100 Jahre Synagoge Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    Synagogues in Germany

    The Great Synagogue of Augsburg

    It is the only synagogue in Bavaria to have survived National Socialism almost unscathed. Opened in 1917, the Art Nouveau building is considered one of the most beautiful prayer houses in Europe. The eye-catcher is the 29-meter-high dome, which is decorated with oriental elements. The synagogue also houses the Jewish Cultural Museum, which documents the history of the Jews in Augsburg.

  • The timber-framed synagogue of Celle

    Synagogues in Germany

    The timber-framed synagogue in Celle

    In this region of Germany, Jews were only granted permission to build synagogues in 1737. This simple, timber-framed building dates from this period. The opulent, Baroque-style interior, like so many synagogues in Germany, fell victim to the Nazi "Kristallnacht" pogrom in November 1938. Since 1974, the building has been used once again as a synagogue.

  • The Westend-Synagogue in Frankfurt am Main

    Synagogues in Germany

    The Westend Synagogue in Frankfurt

    The early 20th century rang in an economic boom for Jews in Germany, which, in turn, inspired a more liberal movement within the Jewish community. This synagogue dates from this era and resembles Assyrian–Egyptian architecture. Neither Nazi pogroms nor the Second World War could fully destroy it. So, to this day, it stands as a testament to the glory days of German Jewish life.

  • The Old Synagogue in Essen

    Synagogues in Germany

    The Old Synagogue in Essen

    The Old Synagogue in Essen was built between 1911 and 1913. It was one of the largest and most important Jewish centers in prewar Germany, but was severely damaged by the Nazis in 1938. After the war it served first as a museum for industrial design and later as a place of commemoration and documentation. After elaborate reconstruction work it is now home to the "House of Jewish Culture" museum.

  • The New Synagogue in Dresden

    Synagogues in Germany

    The New Synagogue in Dresden

    The Old Synagogue in Dresden, designed by Gottfried Semper and part of the city's famous skyline, was destroyed in 1938. More than half a century later, at the same location, this award-winning new building was opened in 2001. Inside the sanctuary, is a cube containing a square worship space, curtained off on all sides, intended to evoke an echo on the scale of the Temple at Jerusalem.

  • Ohel Jakob synagogue in Munich

    Synagogues in Germany

    Ohel Jakob Synagogue in Munich

    Munich also set out to architecturally mark a new chapter in German Jewish history. The Ohel Jakob, or Jacob's Tent, synagogue was inaugurated in 2006. The building is part of the new Jewish Center consisting of the synagogue, the Jewish Museum of Munich and a community center funded by the city. With its 9,500 members, the Jewish community in Munich is one of the biggest in Germany.

    Author: Elisabeth Jahn (sbc), Anne Termèche


DW recommends

How safe are Jews living in Germany?

For the first time in 18 years, international Jewish service organization B'nai B'rith has held its European congress in Berlin. On the agenda: the renewed threat to Jews in Germany. (21.01.2019)  

Jews are at risk in Germany, says Jewish council

Germany's central Jewish council has weighed in on the anti-Semitism debate, saying the security situation for Jews has "deteriorated" in major cities. Israel's president has expressed concern over the situation. (26.05.2019)  

Synagogues in Germany

Before 1933, there were some 2,800 Jewish temples in Germany. Today there are just 130 synagogues and prayer rooms — a reflection of the tumultuous past of German Jewish life, but also evidence of its current resurgence. (08.11.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel | Deutschland vs Argentinien - DFB Training

Live: Germany vs. Argentina 09.10.2019

Germany take on Argentina in Dortmund in a repeat of the 2014 World Cup final. Joachim Löw is set to field an experimental team given Germany's injury woes, while Lionel Messi is missing for Argentina. Follow live!

Abensberg | Fahrzeuge von Polizei und Feuerwehr stehen vor einem Supermarkt in dem Schüsse gefallen sind

Shootings in Bavarian town leave 1 dead, 1 injured 02.10.2019

Police have arrested two men after shootings in a small town in Germany's south left one man dead and another severely injured. Investigators say the suspected shooters and the victims knew each other.

Deutschland Computerspielemesse Gamescom 2019 in Köln

FBI investigate German teen over planned shooting spree 28.09.2019

A 13-year-old boy from southern Germany was investigated by the FBI and local police after he threatened to go on a shooting spree at a California-based video game developer. Police tracked him down using an IP address.

Advertisement