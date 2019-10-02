 +++ Deadly shooting near synagogue in German city of Halle — live updates +++ | News | DW | 09.10.2019

News

+++ Deadly shooting near synagogue in German city of Halle — live updates +++

A shooting outside a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle has left at least two people dead. Read the latest here.

Police secure the area where a shooting took place in Halle, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Willnow)

- At least two people have been killed in the attack in the eastern German city of Halle.

- The shooting occured near a synagogue while the Jewish community was observing Yom Kippur, but a connection has not yet been confirmed.

- The police have detained one suspect, but have warned that others may remain at large.

All updates in the UTC/GMT time zone

14:13 Halle police warned against speculation on their Twitter feed after a rumor began spreading rapidly online that some people had been taken hostage in a city supermarket. The police stressed that there was no evidence of a hostage situation.

13:49 Federal prosecutors in Germany have announced that they will handling the murder case in Halle. 

An anniversary celebration for the lead-up to the fall of the Berlin Wall planned for nearby Leipzig this evening will still go ahead, organizers have said.

13:24 Max Privorotzki, head of Halle Jewish Community, tells the German press that the building was "fully occupied" at the time of the shooting because of Yom Kippur.

He said that a suspect had tried to enter the building. "A heavily armed attacker with a helmet and rifle tried to shoot at our doors," Privorotzki added.

12:55 Officials said that police protection near synagogues was being strengthened in Halle, Leipzig and Dresden for the time being. In Leipzig, major commemorations are planned for this evening to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the rallies that eventually led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Karte Halle und Landsberg EN

12:30 Shots were also reported in the neighboring town of Landsberg following the shooting in Halle, but police did not immediately provide further details or say whether the two shootings were related.

12:17 Police and Jewish community leaders confirm that the shooting happened in the Paulusviertel district, near a synagogue. While no connection could be declared with certainty, the attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

12:00 Two people are confirmed dead by authorities, though no further details of their indentities have been given. Officers say they have detained one suspect.

The synagogue in Halle

The main train station in Halle, located outside the city of Leipzig, was also closed as police continue to search for the suspects.

11:20 Police in Halle confirm that shots were fired in the eastern German city. They warn locals to stay indoors, saying multiple possible suspects fled in a car. One eyewitness told regional public broadcaster MDR that one of the suspects was wearing a military-style combat uniform and was armed with "multiple weapons."

