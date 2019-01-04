Deadly shooting in California bowling alley

A shooting late Friday night at a bowling alley in Torrance, California, has left at least 3 dead and 4 injured, police said.

Police said they responded to calls of a shooting at the Gable House Bowl shortly after midnight local time. Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds upon entering the gaming venue.

Three men died at the scene, the police said. Two of the wounded victims were taken to a local hospital while the other two tended to their wounds themselves.

Police said an investigation was ongoing and asked people to stay away from the area.

No further details around the shooting were initially available. Torrance is a coastal city located some 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

