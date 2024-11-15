Deadly Quarries: Women in India Contracting Lung Disease

Deadly Quarries: Women in India Contracting Lung DiseaseNovember 15, 2024
The dust causes many to contract the lung disease silicosis. After it killed most of the men, now the women are also falling ill.
Also on Global Us:
If It’s Broke: Fix It! New ideas for curbing trash
Many appliances are built in such a way that repairs are either impossible or too expensive. The EU wants to change this in order to reduce the ever-growing mountain of electronic waste. And there are already some good ideas.
Malaysia: High-Rise Ghost Town
Forest City in Malaysia is located just a couple of kilometers away from Singapore and was budgeted to cost €30 billion. Its Chinese developers envisioned it housing 700,000 people – but so far it only has around 10,000 residents.
El Niño and La Niña. Harbingers of climate change?
El Niño and La Niña are actually regular processes in global weather patterns. But climate change seems to be intensifying their impact. They can now cause persistent droughts or flooding around the world.
