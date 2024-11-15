  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Deadly Quarries: Women in India Contracting Lung Disease

November 15, 2024

People working in quarries near the village of Budhpura in the Indian state of Rajasthan have no protective masks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n3fm
Global Us vom 18.11.2024 I Indien Witwendorf
Image: DW

The dust causes many to contract the lung disease silicosis. After it killed most of the men, now the women are also falling ill.

 

Also on Global Us:

 

A person repairing an electrical device.
Image: DW

If It’s Broke: Fix It! New ideas for curbing trash

Many appliances are built in such a way that repairs are either impossible or too expensive. The EU wants to change this in order to reduce the ever-growing mountain of electronic waste. And there are already some good ideas.

 

Forest City - a ghost town in Malaysia
Image: DW

Malaysia: High-Rise Ghost Town

Forest City in Malaysia is located just a couple of kilometers away from Singapore and was budgeted to cost €30 billion. Its Chinese developers envisioned it housing 700,000 people – but so far it only has around 10,000 residents.

 

People walk under the scorching heat of the sun in Quezon City, the Philippines. The drought is caused by the El Nino phenomenon, which has affected 2.9 million people.
Image: Xinhua/IMAGO

El Niño and La Niña. Harbingers of climate change?

El Niño and La Niña are actually regular processes in global weather patterns. But climate change seems to be intensifying their impact. They can now cause persistent droughts or flooding around the world.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 18.11.2024 – 00:30 UTC
MON 18.11.2024 – 04:15 UTC
MON 18.11.2024 – 11:30 UTC
MON 18.11.2024 – 15:30 UTC
MON 18.11.2024 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 19.11.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 19.11.2024 – 23:30 UTC
WED 20.11.2024 – 02:30 UTC
THU 11.11.2024 – 18:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5