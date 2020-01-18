Deadly pesticides in EU produce from Turkey

Turkish tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are becoming increasingly contaminated with deadly chemicals, according to Greenpeace Mediterranean's most recent study, "The Danger on Our Table: Pesticides."

The researchers who compiled the report studied 30 different types of tomatoes, green peppers and cucumbers, taking 10 examples of each from supermarkets and weekly farmer's markets in August, September and November 2019. Scientists studied the vegetables, looking for traces of pesticides to determine their effect on consumers, crops and nature.

Read more: 'We cannot survive without insects'

According to the Greenpeace report, some 56 different pesticides were found in vegetables harvested in August. The number of pesticides found in vegetables harvested out of season were far higher still. Those harvested in October contained traces of 96 different pesticides, and those harvested in November contained 139.

The report was also based on information gathered by organizations such as the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO), The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Pesticide Action Network (PAN).

Watch video 02:39 Share Will robots soon trump tractors on the fields? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3SraP Will robots soon trump tractors on the fields?

Life-threatening pesticides

The Greenpeace study found that 15.6% of the vegetables examined also contained illegal pesticides such as Carbendazim, which the European Union banned in 2015. Turkey banned the agricultural use of Carbendazim in 2018. It has been scientifically proven that the pesticide affects fertility, human hormones and the nervous system. It can also spur the growth of tumors in the human liver, as well as posing grave health risks to unborn babies.

Turkey's Agricultural Ministry has yet to comment on the Greenpeace report. However, it is quite possible that the problem is not limited to Turkey.

Read more: Next generation farming: How drones are changing the face of British agriculture

Turkish nutritional scientist Bulent Sik was one of the report's authors. Sik explains: "We have no idea if vegetables from the harvests we examined remained in Turkey, or if they were exported to other countries. That is something that can only be determined if those countries examine the vegetables as well." Turkey exports some 10% of its produce harvests, with 90% remaining in the country, says Sik.

According to the Mediterranean Exporters' Association (AKIB), Turkey exported a total of 532,000 tons of tomatoes, 112,600 tons of peppers and 55,100 tons of cucumbers in 2019. In all, it exported roughly 4 million tons of fruits and vegetables in 2019 – 136,300 tons of those exports landed in Germany.

Turkey exported roughly 4 million tons of fruits and vegetables in 2019

Serious health risk for farmers

Researchers also found that the toxic content of 42% of the vegetables examined had not decomposed and instead leached into the soil or became airborne. Bulent Sik says this poses a grave health risk to farmers and harvesters.

Read more: Riesling wine, holding out between pesticides and climate change

"Farmers who treat their produce with pesticides come into contact with the poisons several times a day. Such poisons can cause breast and ovarian cancer in women as well as impacting unborn babies, and cause prostate cancer in men, thus affecting fertility," he says.

Pesticide use in Turkey double that of Holland

The Greenpeace report claims pesticide use in Turkey increased seven-fold between the years 1979 and 2018. Currently, Turkish farmers spray some 59,000 tons of pesticides on their crops each year. That means that while the Netherlands is the EU leader in pesticide use at 13 kilos (29 lbs) per hectare (2.5 acres), their use in the Turkish city Antalya, for instance, measures double that at 26 kilos per hectare.

What have insects ever done for us? Planet of the insects From pretty butterflies to pesky mosquitoes — insects are among the most diverse and dominant groups on earth. Nearly 1 million species are known to exist and there are likely many more to be discovered. According to a UN biodiversity study, up to 40% of insects species are threatened with extinction in some parts of the world. Many people do not realize that their loss would be keenly felt.

What have insects ever done for us? Skilled pollinators Crops, such as wheat, are wind pollinated, but many other food crops depend on insects for pollination. Their disappearance would come at great cost to farmers. Some $235 billion of yearly global food production relies on pollinators. In some farms in China, workers are hand-pollinating apple and pear trees because of the lack of bees. Such labor-intensive work pushes up food prices.

What have insects ever done for us? Poorer plates Pollinator disappearance also means we'd lack much of the fruit and vegetables we eat — and we wouldn't be enjoying beloved treats like chocolate and coffee. Apart from food, pollinators also contribute to the fibers, such as cotton, from which we make our clothes, as well as to plants on which certain medicines are based.

What have insects ever done for us? Nature's cleanup crew Many insects, like the dung beetle pictured here, decompose dead plant matter, carrion and feces that would otherwise be left to decay in our environment. Basically, the world would be a smellier and less hygienic place without them.

What have insects ever done for us? A meal for other creatures Insects are the main source of food for many other animals, including amphibians, reptiles, certain mammals, and birds. And as insects disappear, there could be declines in the species that feed on them too. Ornithologists believe sharp declines in bird species in the UK, for instance, are at least partly linked to a drop in insect numbers.

What have insects ever done for us? Difficulties adapting Climate change is also affecting insects that are slow to adapt. Bumblebees for instance are suited to cool and wet climates and may find it difficult in warmer weather. But insects that are pests are already spreading to new habitats. The European corn borer (pictured), which can destroy corn harvests, is among them. That means farmers use more pesticides that kill pollinating insects.

What have insects ever done for us? No place for pollinators Intensive farming is one of the major factors behind insect declines in Europe. Fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides are all driving the decline, as are monocultures — the practise of growing of a single crop or plant. That takes refuge and habitat, like diverse flowering meadows, away from insects.

What have insects ever done for us? A home for insects Experts say a more insect-friendly farming policy that relies less on pesticides and monocultures would boost their numbers. But planting blooming flowers in gardens and urban areas would also provide food and habitat for bumblebees and butterflies. Another option is building more "insect hotels," (pictured) for solitary critters, like leafcutter bees, which like to nest in tunnels. Author: Jennifer Collins



European farmers currently use 1,000 different types of pesticide. In 2016, Greenpeace compiled and published its "EU Pesticide Blacklist." In it, Greenpeace claimed that a number of pesticides labeled harmless to humans and nature by the EU were in fact harmful. Researchers examined a total of 520 legal pesticides for the report and blacklisted 290 of them.

Read more: German farmers: 'Overregulation is the last thing we need'

Consistent with EU guidelines

In "The Danger on Our Table: Pesticides," researchers compared their findings with pesticides on the blacklist and determined that 90% of the tomatoes, 67% of the cucumbers and 73% of the green peppers examined exhibited traces of at least one of the pesticides on the list. However, as none of those pesticides violate existing EU guidelines, tainted Turkish can still be legally exported to Europe.