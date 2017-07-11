Deadly knife attack near church in French city of Nice leaves at least two dead

French police on Thursday morning said at least two people had been killed in a knife attack in the city of Nice, with several others injured.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the suspect behind the attack had been arrested. Estrosi said it appeared that the incident had been a terrorist attack on the city's Basilica of Notre-Dame.

"I ask the people of Nice to avoid the area to let the police and the emergency services work," wrote Estrosi.

Speaking to reporters, the mayor said the man suspected of carrying out the attack had been shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) after his arrest. He added that French President Emmanuel Macron would be arriving in the city.

The individual, who was shot and injured by police, left "no doubt... about the meaning of his action," Estrosi said

French broadcaster Europe 1 reported that a man had attacked several people and that the two fatalities included a woman who had been decapitated.

French officials said an investigation was underway into a terrorist attack

Early police reports indicated that a third person had died.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway and that he would be chairing a crisis meeting. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's department said it was investigating the attack.

Read more: The French battle for freedom of speech: 'It's all about the principle'

The attack comes with the country still reeling from the beheading of a middle school teacher, Samuel Paty, earlier this month in Paris by a man of Chechen origin.

rc/sms (AFP, Reuters)