Deadly knife attack near church in French city of Nice leaves at least two dead

French media on Thursday morning reported that at least two people had been killed in a knife attack in the city of Nice, with several others injured.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the suspect behind the attack had been arrested. Estrosi said it appeared that the incident had been a terrorist attack on the city's Basilica of Notre-Dame.

"I ask the people of Nice to avoid the area to let the police and the emergency services work," wrote Estrosi.

French broadcaster Europe 1 reported that a man had attacked several people and that the two people included a woman who had been decapitated.

Early police reports indicated that a third person had died.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway and that he would be chairing a crisis meeting.

The attack comes with France reeling from the beheading of a French middle school teacher, Samuel Paty, earlier this month in Paris by a man of Chechen origin.