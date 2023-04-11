Deadly Israeli strikes hit UN-run school in Gaza

ConflictsMiddle EastDeadly Israeli strikes hit UN-run school in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastGasia Ohanes | Steven Gislam11/04/2023November 4, 2023Fighting continues in Gaza, four weeks after the multifront Hamas terror attack on Israel. The Israeli military says its troops have now fully surrounded Gaza City. Just north of the city, strikes hit a UN school serving as a shelter.https://p.dw.com/p/4YPIPAdvertisement