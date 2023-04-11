  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
German colonialism
Ukraine
ConflictsMiddle East

Deadly Israeli strikes hit UN-run school in Gaza

Gasia Ohanes | Steven Gislam
November 4, 2023

Fighting continues in Gaza, four weeks after the multifront Hamas terror attack on Israel. The Israeli military says its troops have now fully surrounded Gaza City. Just north of the city, strikes hit a UN school serving as a shelter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YPIP