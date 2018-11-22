 Deadly gun attack at Chinese consulate in Karachi | News | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deadly gun attack at Chinese consulate in Karachi

Unidentified gunmen have stormed the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, killing at least two policemen, officials have said. One other security guard was reported to have been critically injured.

Chinese consulate in Karachi (Reuters/A. Soomro)

Gunmen attacked the Chinese consulate in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi early on Friday, killing two policemen and wounding a security guard, officials said.

Security forces killed three attackers to end an hourlong shootout, Karachi police chief Ameer Sheikh told reporters outside the consulate.

"They could not even get in the compound," Ameer Ahmad Sheikh said, contradicting other reports that the gunmen had entered the building.

A Pakistani separatist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"China is exploiting our resources," a spokesman for the so-called Balochistan Liberation Army said in a telephone call to Reuters news agency.

All staff safe

The consulate is home to Chinese diplomats and other staff. Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said all 21 staff were safe and had been moved to a safer location.

China has recently been pouring billions of dollars into Pakistan as part of its huge Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry into the attack, according to his office, which called it an attempt to undermine economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Read more: Tackling Pakistan's pathetic economy: Is Imran Khan up to the task?

Watch video 03:03
Now live
03:03 mins.

Defusing explosives in Pakistan's perilous northwest

tj/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China pledges aid to Pakistan amid financial crisis

China says it is prepared to offer help to Pakistan as the country battles spiraling economic problems. There are fears Islamabad won't be able to repay Chinese loans linked to Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. (03.11.2018)  

Tackling Pakistan's pathetic economy: Is Imran Khan up to the task?

Almost two months after Imran Khan took office as Pakistan's PM, reality is knocking hard on the doors of his government. Wracked by a raft of financial challenges, the country has become an economic basket case. (11.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Defusing explosives in Pakistan's perilous northwest  

Related content

1. BG Pakistan Probleme bei der Wiederbelebung der Karachi Bahn

Karachi Circular Railway to reopen with Chinese help 23.08.2017

Twenty years after the closure of Karachi Circular Railway, Pakistani authorities are trying to reopen the line. Beijing is pumping some 1.7 billion euros into the project as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan, Karachi: Todesurteil gegen Christin in Pakistan aufgehoben

Blasphemy agreement: Is Pakistan ruled by Islamists? 03.11.2018

Experts say that an agreement between the government and Islamists to bar a Christian woman recently acquitted in a blasphemy case from leaving the country shows that radical groups are more powerful than the state.

Pakistan Hafen Gwadar

Pakistani minister: 'CPEC linked to civilian supremacy' 07.02.2018

In an interview with DW, Pakistan's minister for ports and shipping, Hasil Bizenjo, talks about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and the "necessity" of civilian supremacy for its success.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 