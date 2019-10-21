 Deadly floods in France, Spain cause disruption | News | DW | 23.10.2019

News

Deadly floods in France, Spain cause disruption

Southern Europe experienced severe rainfall, causing rail tracks and cars to be swept away. Authorities in Spain are searching for two people believed to have been caught in the floodwater.

Frankreich Überschwemmungen (AFP/E. Cabanis)

Torrential rain in southern France and northeast Spain left several people missing and one dead, as well as causing severe disruption and damage to infrastructure.

In the Montpellier region of France 1000 people were brought to safety, French authorities said on Wednesday. Some 500 people were rescued from one campsite. Emergency services also deployed a helicopter to airlift 38 people to safety.

A car is swept on top of a tree and another car in Spain

Spain experienced its second deadly rainfall in just two months

France Bleu local radio reported that a 68-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was carried away by floodwater. 

Read more: Hotter, higher seas to worsen extreme floods without 'urgent and ambitious' action, United Nations warns

One dead, two missing in Spain

In Catalonia in northeast Spain, firefighters are searching for two people — reportedly a mother and son — whose home was swept away by rising floodwaters.

The incident happened in Vilaverd, a village some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the port of Tarragona, on Spain's northeast coast.

A car swept into a hole in the road in Spain

Road and wait traffic was disrupted in Spain and France

The body of a man was found late on Tuesday in a beach in the town of Caldes d'Estrac, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Barcelona, regional police disclosed on Twitter on Wednesday.

Read more: Defending against floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rail and roads disrupted

Heavy rain and wind also caused disruption to infrastructure throughout southern France and Catalonia.

In France, the region closest to the Mediterranean was hardest hit with multiple roads blocked by flooding.

A car drives through deep floodwater in Spain

In Catalonia, 40 roads were blocked due to flooding and landslides

High-speed trains were cancelled between Barcelona and France after some of the track was washed away south of Montpellier.

Alternative routes were being explored, said a spokesperson for the French state-run train company SNCF.

In the city of Argeles-sur-Mer in the Pyrenees-Orientales department, flooding was strong enough to wedge a vehicle on top of a traffic bollard, and blocks of cement were carried along in the floodwaters.

In the city of Beziers rainfall reached 16.5 centimeters (6 inches) in 24 hours.

A police car drives through flood waters in France

In France, emergency services rescued 1000 people from the deadly floodwaters

France's national weather authority said storms and heavy rains could continue through to Thursday.

In Catalonia, the severe rainfall caused power cuts affecting 25,000 people and closed 40 roads.

Last month, record levels of rainfall claimed seven lives in southeast Spain.

  • Planet Earth (Getty Images/Bettmann Archive)
    More

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    'Rossby waves' unlock weather puzzle?

    "Breakthrough" insights into atmospheric dynamics are emerging from "high-maths" —scrutiny of satellite data, say scientists. Their Nature magazine article identifies "significant connections" between extreme rain events, often far apart. Their premise: global rainfall distribution stems "probably" from planetary waves named after the late Swedish-born American meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby.

  • rescue boat in Townsville, Australia (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rankin)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Deluged in Townsville, Queensland

    Normally, monsoon rains over northern Queensland last a "few days," says Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. Unprecedented downpours began a week ago, with more forecast and troops sent to a disaster zone. Evacuations have included these residents of Rossela, near Townsville, and German and Swiss tourists plucked from the Diamantina River catchment by a local farmer using his private helicopter.

  • Aerial photo of bushfires in Tasmania, Australia, among forest with river channel in foreground (picture-alliance/dpa/Tasmania Parks And Wildlife Service)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Tasmania scorched, wildfires

    Wildfires have scorched swaths of Tasmania, offshore from continental Australia's Victoria state, where residents last month faced a record heat wave. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) blames the trend partly on record-warm southern Tasman Sea temperatures that have blocked rain-bearing cold weather fronts. These flow normally west-to-east under Australia toward New Zealand.

  • Orange-colored storm clouds off Los Angeles | USA Kalifornien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Vogel)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Denuded California braces for Pacific storm

    Its hills denuded by recent drought-induced wildfires, California's central coast braced Saturday for another Pacific storm, with heavy rainfalls forecast. Santa Barbara County ordered evacuations from areas still clogged by past fire debris. Avalanche warnings were in place on the Sierra Nevada, loaded with snow from storms in January.

  • Chicago skyline (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/J. M. Osorio)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Chicago thawing

    The US Midwest, including Chicago, is thawing after a sudden two-day arctic vortex chill. At least 18 people died. Normally, the icy air mass swirling over the darkened North Pole during the winter stays ringed by the polar jet stream at about 60 degrees north. Stream weakening was also behind the prolonged 2018 European summer drought, according to Potsdam's PIK climate institute.

  • A apparent Red Cross worker back to the camera stands chest-deep in brown water in Indonesia's Sulawesi province. In the distance other persons wading. (Reuters/Antara Foto/S.M.Tikupadang)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Monsoon rains, Indonesia

    Indonesia, like much of Asia, weathers annual monsoon rains. Last Tuesday, the Sulawesi islands counted its toll: at least 70 people were killed as rivers burst their banks and landslides buried village homes. Authorities said a state of emergency would remain in place until February 6.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson


kmm/se (Reuters, dpa)

