 Deadly flooding, landslides strike Brazil | News | DW | 26.01.2020

News

Deadly flooding, landslides strike Brazil

At least 30 people have been killed following more than two days of torrential rains in the southeast of the country. The severe weather comes one year after a dam break killed nearly 300 people.

A house is nearly submerged by flooding in the Brazilian state of Minas Geiras (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Futura Press/A. Mota)

Two days of torrential downpours have unleashed heavy flooding and landslidesin southeast Brazil, killing at least 30 people, according to authorities. 

Civil defense officials said another 17 individuals were listed as missing following the landslides and building collapses.

An additional 2,600 residents have been evacuated from their homes in the state of Minas Gerais, where regions have been devastated by the heavy rains.

Rescue workers try and clean up some of the damage following rain-triggered landslides (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Futura Press/A. Mota)

Rescue workers in Minas Gerais used a break in the rains to try and clean up some of the damage following rain-triggered landslides

Fatalities were reported in Belo Horizonte, the state's capital and largest city, where a new record was set for the greatest amount of rainfall in a 24-hour period. Additional deaths were reported in the state's interior areas.

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeau Zema, will fly over the flooded area on Sunday to evaluate the damage.

Rescue workers search for five victims buried by a landslide in Belo Horizonte (Brasilien, Regen, Regenfällen, Katastrophe , Wetter)

Rescue workers search for five victims buried by a landslide in Belo Horizonte

More rain is expected in the area, as well as in other parts of Brazil including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo.

The deadly floods came the same weekend that Brazilians were commemorating the deaths of 270 killed one year ago when a dam burst in the municipality of Brumadinho, also in Minas Geiras.

Read more: Brazil dam disaster victims still seeking justice

cmb/stb (AP, AFP, dpa)

Could flooding be a cure for rising seas?

For centuries, human beings have fought the sea to gain coastal land. In an era of rising ocean levels, the eternal tug-of-war that led to the creation of landmass in countries around the world, is entering a new era. (23.12.2019)  

Amazon sees alarming rise in deforestation

Brazil's state space agency reports a 100% increase in the destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest in November, compared to last year. President Bolsonaro denies his environmental policies are to blame. (14.12.2019)  

