Deadly flash floods hit Jordan

The death toll from flash floods caused by heavy rain in central Jordan has risen to 11, official media said on Saturday.

The media said searches for missing people were continuing after the floods struck in several areas of the country, including the popular tourist destination of Petra.

Some 3,500 tourists had to be evacuated from Petra on Friday, with water surging through parts of the famed ancient trading center. No casualties in the city were reported.

Government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat on Friday called on residents living in low-lying regions to evacuate their homes, according to the kingdom's official Petra news agency.

She warned that heavy rains were likely to continue.

Earlier, Ghuneimat said those who died came from the town of Madaba, which lies southwest of the capital, Amman.

Rescuers are looking for missing persons near Madaba city

Previous disaster

The deluge came two weeks after flash floods triggered by torrential rain swept away a bus carrying children and their teachers from a private school in Amman, killing 21 people, mostly pupils. The victims had been on a trip to hot springs near the Dead Sea.

Two government ministers resigned in connection with the disaster.

tj/rc (AP, dpa)

