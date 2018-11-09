 Deadly flash floods hit Jordan | News | DW | 10.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deadly flash floods hit Jordan

Several people have died in sudden flooding that hit a number of areas of Jordan, including the historic city of Petra. Heavy rains are expected to continue in the region.

Car in mud near Madaba city (Reuters/M. Hamed)

The death toll from flash floods caused by heavy rain in central Jordan has risen to 11, official media said on Saturday.

The media said searches for missing people were continuing after the floods struck in several areas of the country, including the popular tourist destination of Petra.

Some 3,500 tourists had to be evacuated from Petra on Friday, with water surging through parts of the famed ancient trading center. No casualties in the city were reported.

Government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat on Friday called on residents living in low-lying regions to evacuate their homes, according to the kingdom's official Petra news agency.

She warned that heavy rains were likely to continue.

Earlier, Ghuneimat said those who died came from the town of Madaba, which lies southwest of the capital, Amman.

Civil defense members searching for missing near Madaba city (Reuters/M. Hamed)

Rescuers are looking for missing persons near Madaba city

Previous disaster

The deluge came two weeks after flash floods triggered by torrential rain swept away a bus carrying children and their teachers from a private school in Amman, killing 21 people, mostly pupils. The victims had been on a trip to hot springs near the Dead Sea.

Two government ministers resigned in connection with the disaster.

Watch video 05:26
Now live
05:26 mins.

Putting nature back into Jordan's natural resources

tj/rc (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Jordan's prosecutor reported to enforce media ban on flood reports

Reports of investigations into flash floods which killed schoolchildren near the Dead Sea have been restricted. Previously, officials blamed the school for ignoring the bad weather. (27.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Putting nature back into Jordan's natural resources  

Related content

Jordanien: Regenstürme Sturzfluten in der Nähe des Toten Meeres

Jordan's prosecutor reported to enforce media ban on flood reports 27.10.2018

Reports of investigations into flash floods which killed schoolchildren near the Dead Sea have been restricted. Previously, officials blamed the school for ignoring the bad weather.

Jordanien Friedensinsel am Jordan

Jordan's king to scrap part of Israel peace treaty 21.10.2018

King Abdullah said Jordan intends to reclaim territory leased to Israel under a 1994 peace deal. The 25-year lease on two pieces of agricultural land expires next year.

Himmelsscheibe von Nebra in Halle ausgestellt

Travel tips for fans of archaeology 11.09.2018

Archaeological excavations and sites are among the most visited attractions in the world. Here is a selection of some of the best:

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 