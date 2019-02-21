Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh factory

At least 10 people died and several more were injured when a fire engulfed a small fan factory near the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, officials said on Sunday.

The rescuers found the bodies in the charred structure. It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the 900 square feet (84 square meters) venue when the flames took hold.

"Firefighters are still searching inside the factory," local police official Jabedul Islam said.

The cause of fire was also not immediately known. However, factory blazes are common in Bangladesh, especially during the dry winter season, with many factories operating illegally and with poor safety standards.

No end to fires

On Wednesday, a fire ripped through an illegal plastics factory which was also located near Dhaka. The blaze, possibly when flames from a gas stove reached highly flammable production materials, killed 17 and injured 35 people. Police said they would press murder charges against factory owners.

Earlier this year, a fire ripped through Dhaka slums leaving thousands homeless.

At least 154 were killed an over 350 wounded due to fires in Bagladesh from January to November this year. A 2012 fire in the Tazreen garment factory claimed 117 lives, and a Dhaka factory collapse in 2013 killed over 1,100 people.

dj/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

