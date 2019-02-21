 Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh factory | News | DW | 15.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh factory

Rescuers were recovering bodies from a fan factory outside Dhaka after the compound was hit by a deadly blaze. The latest incident comes only days after 17 people died in another factory fire.

Firefighter sprays water on a burning tanker in Bangladesh (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

Fires in Bangladesh calimed over 180 lives this year (file photo)

At least 10 people died and several more were injured when a fire engulfed a small fan factory near the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, officials said on Sunday.

The rescuers found the bodies in the charred structure. It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the 900 square feet (84 square meters) venue when the flames took hold.

"Firefighters are still searching inside the factory," local police official Jabedul Islam said.

The cause of fire was also not immediately known. However, factory blazes are common in Bangladesh, especially during the dry winter season, with many factories operating illegally and with poor safety standards.

No end to fires  

On Wednesday, a fire ripped through an illegal plastics factory which was also located near Dhaka. The blaze, possibly when flames from a gas stove reached highly flammable production materials, killed 17 and injured 35 people. Police said they would press murder charges against factory owners.

Watch video 00:56

Dozens dead in Bangladesh fire (21.02.2019)

Earlier this year, a fire ripped through Dhaka slums leaving thousands homeless.

At least 154 were killed an over 350 wounded due to fires in Bagladesh from January to November this year. A 2012 fire in the Tazreen garment factory claimed 117 lives, and a Dhaka factory collapse in 2013 killed over 1,100 people.

dj/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Bangladesh slum fire destroys thousands of homes

The huge blaze razed around 2,000 tin shacks in a crowded Dhaka slum, making at least 3,000 people homeless. In the Bangladeshi capital, fires are frequent — and many a time deadly — due to lax safety measures. (18.08.2019)  

Bangladesh factory collapse death toll tops 800

Rescue workers have recovered over 800 bodies from the rubble of a collapsed garment factory and expect to find more. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi authorities have closed 18 factories deemed unsafe. (08.05.2013)  

Death toll rises in Bangladesh factory fire

At least 100 people have been killed in a garment factory fire on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka. The cause of the blaze is not yet clear but officials suspect an electrical short-circuit. (25.11.2012)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dozens dead in Bangladesh fire (21.02.2019)  

Related content

Bangladesch Textilfabrik Dhaka | Arbeiterinnen

Bangladesh's textile industry works towards becoming more eco-friendly 25.10.2019

The world's second-largest garment exporter, Bangladesh, is trying to introduce greener alternatives in textile production. The attempt could help the country secure its position in the international market.

Bangladesch | Menschen tragen einen verletzten nach Zusammenstößen zwischen Polizei und Demonstranten

Deadly Bangladesh riot over Facebook post about Islam 20.10.2019

At least four people have been killed during clashes with police that broke out over a social media post. A derogatory remark about the Prophet Muhammad prompted scores of Muslims to take to the streets.

Bangladesch 16 Todesurteile im Mordfall Schulmädchen Nusrat Jahan Rafi

Bangladesh sentences 16 to death for burning teen girl alive 24.10.2019

Nusrat Jahan had reported the principal of a religious school for attempted rape, but was then burnt alive for not withdrawing the complaint. Her death sparked public outrage and mass demonstrations.

Advertisement