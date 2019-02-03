Deadly fire engulfs Paris building

A fire in an eight-story building in a wealthy Paris neighborhood killed at least seven people and injured 28 others early Tuesday morning.

The blaze engulfed the building in the central 16th arrondissement at around 1 a.m. (0000 UTC), forcing some people to nearby roofs to escape the flames and smoke.

"We had to carry out many rescues, including some people who had taken refuge on the roofs," fire service spokesman Clement Cognon told the AFP news agency.

Firefighters were still battling the flames into the early morning after evacuating several nearby buildings.

Two firefighters were among the wounded.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

cw/amp (AFP, dpa)

