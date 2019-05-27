 Deadly earthquake strikes southern China | News | DW | 18.06.2019

News

Deadly earthquake strikes southern China

At least 11 people have been reported killed and more than 120 injured after an earthquake hit Sichuan province. The epicenter was outside a city home to more than 4.4 million people.

Sichuan earthquake rubble

Rescue efforts are ongoing after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Sichuan province in southwest China late Monday night, local government officials said. 

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake struck at a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles). Its epicenter was located outside Yibin, a city with a population of over 4.4 million. 

China's official Xinhua news agency reported that a hotel in Changning county had collapsed, although it was not immediately clear if there were any deaths or injuries. 

Rescuers in Yibin carry an earthquake victim from the rubble of a collapsed building (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Jinghao)

Rescuers in Yibin carry an earthquake victim from the rubble of a collapsed building

State broadcaster CCTV broadcast footage of rescuers pulling a survivor out of another collapsed building on a stretcher. Images on social media showed damage to infrastructure and broken buildings.

The area was hit by a series of aftershocks, the largest of which had a magnitude of over 5.0. 

Xinhua reported that rescue efforts were underway. Rescue personnel and some 300 firefighters were sent to the area to provide aid and shelter to victims.

Read more: Scores feared dead as strong quakes hit China's southwest and northwest regions

Earthquakes regularly strike Sichuan, where a powerful 7.9-magnitude quake left 87,000 people dead or missing in 2008.

Earthquake rubble in Yibin

A damaged building in Yibin.

wmr/amp (AP,AFP)

