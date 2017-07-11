Deadly earthquake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi island

An earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island early on Friday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

Several buildings collapsed, including at least one hotel, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency confirmed.

A hospital was also flattened, trapping more than a dozen patients and staff, reported news agency AFP.

The epicentre of the quake was six kilometers (3.73 miles) northeast of Majene city and measured at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Thousands of people left their homes when the quake hit.

What is it like on Sulawesi?

At least 60 homes have been damaged. The governor's office and a mall were also impacted, Sudirman Samual, a journalist based in Mamuju, north of the epicenter, told news agency Reuters.

At the hospital in Mamuji, a rescuer explained: "There are patients and hospital employees trapped under the rubble and we're now trying to reach them."

A video circulating on social media showed rescue workers checking on two sisters who were trapped under rubble. It was not clear where they were trapped.

Videos also showed residents fleeing to higher ground on motorcycles.

Several quakes within 24 hours

Indonesia's disaster agency said a series of quakes in the past 24 hours had caused at least three landslides, and the electricity supply had been cut.

Hours earlier on Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the same district damaging several houses.

