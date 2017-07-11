Deadly car ramming at Wisconsin Christmas parade 'not a terror event'

"This was not a terrorist event," said Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson on Monday, one day after an SUV rammed into bystanders and participants at a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb.

"We are confident he acted alone," he added.

Thompson dispelled rumors that there had been a vehicular pursuit by officers prior to the attack.

He named the suspect that authorities apprehended on Sunday as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr and said he would be charged with intentional homicide.

Brooks was known to police over a slew of assault and endangerment charges, including one previous incident where a woman said he had tried to run her over in a gas station.

Local press reported that he had been released from prison on bail for other charges on Friday. Police Chief Thompson further elaborated that Brooks had been part of a domestic disturbance just minutes before the attack.

Six children still in the hospital

Before providing new details into the case, a clearly emotional Thompson read out of the names of Brooks' deceased victims and praised the first responders and the community for coming togther in a time of crisis.

At least five people were killed and more than 48 hurt in the tragedy Sunday. Doctors said 18 patients between the ages of 3 and 16 were taken

Children's Wisconsin Hospital, among them three sets of siblings.

Six of the children remain in the hospital in critical condition, officials confirmed on Monday.

es/rs (AP, AFP)