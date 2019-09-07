Deadly blast strikes near rally for Afghan President Ghani

An explosion hit near a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday. The gathering in Parwan province did not appear to be directly hit, according to initial reports from Afghanistan's TOLO news. They also reported that President Ghani was not injured.

TOLO tweeted footage of the event before the blast:

Local media and officials later said that at least 24 people had been killed and many more injured.

"Women and children are among them, and most of the victims seem to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and

the number of casualties may rise," said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.

Officials in Parwan said the device was believed to be a sticky bomb, a type of hand grenade, attached to a police vehicle near the entrance to the venue.

Later on Tuesday there were also reports of a second blast in Kabul, near an army base and near the US embassy.

There has been an uptick in violence across Afghanistan in the run up to the country's elections on September 28.

es/stb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)