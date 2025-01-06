  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsIndia

Deadly blast kills several police officers in India

January 6, 2025

At least eight police offivers have been killed in a bomb blast in eastern India.

https://p.dw.com/p/4orHR
DW News "Breaking"
Eight police officers and a driver were said to have been killed in the blast

Police in India on Monday confirmed media reports of multiple deaths, with a statement saying eight officers and a driver had died.

The bombing is the latest in a series of sporadic attacks on security forces in India's Chhattisgarh state and comes after frequent gun battles between security forces and insurgents.

Chhattisgarh and its neighboring states in central and eastern India have been affected by a decades-long Maoist insurgency. The areas the militant groups operate in have reduced significantly over the years.

rc/kb (Reuters, EFE)