Deadly blast kills several police officers in India

At least eight police offivers have been killed in a bomb blast in eastern India.

Police in India on Monday confirmed media reports of multiple deaths, with a statement saying eight officers and a driver had died.

The bombing is the latest in a series of sporadic attacks on security forces in India's Chhattisgarh state and comes after frequent gun battles between security forces and insurgents.

Chhattisgarh and its neighboring states in central and eastern India have been affected by a decades-long Maoist insurgency. The areas the militant groups operate in have reduced significantly over the years.

