 Deadly avalanches kill two in German, Austrian Alps | News | DW | 23.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deadly avalanches kill two in German, Austrian Alps

Avalanches in Germany and Austria have left at least two dead. Some 70 rescue workers combed the area looking for survivors until the search was called off at nightfall.

Avalanche (picture-alliance/Zeitungsfoto.at/APA)

At least five skiers were struck by three avalanches in the Ammergauer Alps near the German-Austria border, police in Germany's Ostallgäu district said Saturday.

Rescue crews found one person, a German, dead under the snowpack. Four others were rescued and one person is believed to still be missing.

Listen to audio 03:46

Living Planet: Alpine avalanches increase as glaciers melt

The joint German and Austrian police operation had to be called off late Saturday due "too much danger for rescue workers in avalanche prone areas in the dark," police said.

Due to the inaccessibility of the area rescue crews had to be flown in by helicopters.

Another avalanche in Austria's Kühtai on Saturday killed a 27-year-old ice climber who was pushed 50 meters (164 feet) by the wave of snow. His climbing partner alerted mountain rescue authorities, who were only able to locate the man after he had died. Austrian police said neither of the climbers carried avalanche safety equipment

Watch video 04:03

Switzerland: The melting Alps

cw/sms (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Switzerland avalanche: 1 dead as police call off rescue at Crans-Montana

Swiss rescue teams have stopped a search for people after an avalanche killed one and injured three others. It was a rare avalanche onto a busy piste. (20.02.2019)  

Avalanches in Swiss Alps and French Alps leave two dead

A father and his daughter were killed when an avalanche swept them away while they were skiing in the French Alps. Two other skiers have been rescued in the Swiss Alps near the French boarder after a different avalanche. (18.02.2018)  

French Alps: Skiers killed in avalanche

Police in France say at least four people have died in an avalanche in the southern Alps near the border with Italy. A rescue operation is underway for another person believed to be missing. (02.03.2018)  

2 Germans killed by Alps avalanches

Two German skiers have been killed by avalanches in western Austria. Thousands of winter tourists remain trapped in major resorts in the Austrian Alps due to heavy snowfall. (06.01.2019)  

Austrian army rescues German students stranded at ski resort

The 66 pupils and their teachers have been snowed in for days on the Kasberg mountain. They had to be airlifted out amid record-breaking and deadly snowstorms. (12.01.2019)  

Avalanche kills three Germans in Austrian Alps

Despite carrying emergency equipment, the three German skiers have perished under the avalanche and another skier is missing. The fatalities bring the number of reported weather-related deaths to at least 24 in Europe. (13.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: Alpine avalanches increase as glaciers melt  

Switzerland: The melting Alps  

Related content

Symbolbild: Rettung Schülergruppe aus Dortmund

Austrian army rescues German students stranded at ski resort 12.01.2019

The 66 pupils and their teachers have been snowed in for days on the Kasberg mountain. They had to be airlifted out amid record-breaking and deadly snowstorms.

Deutschland | Winter in Bayern - Jachenau

Fresh avalanche threats end brief respite for the Alps 12.01.2019

Parts of Austria and Germany have received new avalanche warnings as heavy snowfall looks set to return. In Bavaria in southern Germany, thousands were working to clear snow from rooftops at risk of collapsing.

Symbolbild: Lawinengefahr in Deutschland

Germany, Austria set for more snow after deadly avalanches 13.01.2019

Severe snowfalls in Austria and France have claimed five lives after the Alps region experienced multiple avalanches. Snow has cut off one German border town, while rail services in Bavaria and Switzerland have been hit.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 