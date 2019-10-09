 Deadly attack targets synagogue in Germany — as it happened | News | DW | 09.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Deadly attack targets synagogue in Germany — as it happened

A shooting outside a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle left two people dead and two injured. Interior Minister Seehofer confirmed an anti-Semitic motive.

Police in Halle

- Two people were killed in the attack in the eastern German city of Halle. Two more wounded victims have been taken to a local hospital.

- Shots were fired near a kebab shop and at a synagogue while the Jewish community was observing Yom Kippur. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said that at least one of the motives for the attack must be anti-Semitism.

- The police have detained one suspect, and now believe the 27-year-old German man acted alone.

Watch video 09:16

What we know so far about the Halle synagogue shooting

All updates in the UTC/GMT time zone

21.40: We’re bringing to end our live updates on today's tragic events in Halle. To read a full round-up of the news story click here.

19:34 Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU must work together as bloc to address anti-Semitism.

He said that the rise in anti-Semitic attacks "must be a call to action for all Europeans." He added that he was "deeply shocked" by the day's violence and offered his prayers to the victims' loved ones.

18:53 Before the Germany-Argentina football match kicks off in Dortmund, the tens of thousands of people in the stadium observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Halle attack.

18:45 Streaming video site Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, has said it "worked with urgency" to remove footage of the attack, which was being livestreamed by the suspected assailant at the time of the shooting via a camera mounted to his helmet.

In the video, the man can be heard denying that the Holocaust happened before making xenophobic and misogynistic statements. He then attempts to enter the Halle synagogue, but find the gates shut and locked, swears and shoots at a passerby.

18:14 Chancellor Angela Merkel is taking part in a vigil with Berlin's Jewish community at a synagogue in the capital.

18:06 DW's Christoph Strack reports that the congregation in Halle's Humbolt Street synagogue today included some visitors from the Berlin Jewish community as well as one rabbi from New York.

One young woman, who saw the perpetrator leave the scene, told DW that she then went into the kebab shop, where the other shots were fired, and saw shell casings and a weapon on the ground. She tried to help a man who had been shot in the head, but he was pronounced dead by an emergency responder. “I immediately felt so angry. I was born in Halle and grew up here. I also know the city’s nasty side," she said.

17:53 Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, criticized city police, saying, "it is scandalous that police were not protecting the synagogue in Halle on a holiday like Yom Kippur."  

"The brutality of the attack surpasses everything we have seen in recent years, and is deeply shocking to all Jews in Germany."

Read More: Anti-Semitism a concern for majority of Europe's young Jews

17:12 German media has reported that the suspect is one Stephan B., a 27-year-old German not previously known to authorities. Authorities are following up earlier reports of accomplices fleeing in a car, but are now also looking at the possibility that the assailant acted alone.

Police have begun searching serveral houses in Landsberg, about 15 km (9 miles) which had also been on lockdown earlier after reports of possible gunfire.

16:49 Chancellor Merkel's spokesman said that she offered her "deepest condolences" to the families and community.

"Our solidarity is with Germany's Jews on this Yom Kippur holiday. Our thanks go out to security forces still deployed."

At the same time, footage began to circulate on social media that one attacker had reportedly live streamed during the attack. According to Germany's Spiegel magazine, there are clear references to anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist motives in the video.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said that they are assuming anti-Semitism is at least one motivation for the shooting.

16:23 Halle police have written on Twitter that the situation is "no longer considered an imminent risk" and said that citizens were allowed back on the streets of the city.

 After hours of being shut down, police have also reopened the city's train station. 

16:05 Catholic Cardinal Reinhard Marx, head of the German Bishops' Conference, condemned the attack: "We stand in solidarity with the Jewish fellow citizens, anti-Semitism and blind violence must have no place in our society," he said in a statement. "We stand close to the Jews in our country, our sisters and brothers, especially in these hours in prayer."

Read More: How safe are Jews living in Germany?

15:44 Authorities in Halle have confirmed that one male and one female victim were being treated in a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police have also said they discovered explosive material near the city's Humboldt Street synagogue.

15:32 A spokeswoman for the city government of Halle has clarified that there were shots fired in two parts of the city, with one incident occurring near the synagogue and Jewish cemetery, and another outside of a Kebab shop. At least two suspects fled in what was possibly a stolen vehicle, heading south on the route that leads to Munich.

15:19 Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, expressed his sadness at the timing and apparent anti-Semitic nature of the attack, saying on Twitter: "That on the Yom Kippur a synagogue was shot at touches all our hearts. We must all act against anti-Semitism in our country."

Malu Dreyer, the head of Maas' Social Democratic Party (SPD), said, "many signs suggest that this brutal attack was directed at Jewish life in Germany. We will never accept this."

15:11 Igor Matviyets, 28, a member of Halle's Jewish community, spoke with DW about his shock and sadness, though he pointed out that there have been a string of smaller hate crimes in Halle in recent years.

"Like everywhere else, there were also anti-Semitic incidents in Halle, not as many as in bigger cities like Berlin, but things happened here, too — never life-threatening, but graffiti, shouting, some anti-Semitic demonstrations as there is a far-right scene in Halle of course."

"I am shocked and don't know how I will feel in this city in the coming days and weeks."

Read More: Jews are at risk in Germany, says Jewish council

14:59 Police in Bavaria have said they are preparing officers over suspicions that the escaped suspects may be fleeing to the southern state.

Rainer Haseloff, the conservative state premier of Saxony-Anhalt, where Halle lies, issued a statement saying: "I am appalled by this detestable act. Not only have people been torn out of our midst, it is also a cowardly attack on peaceful coexistence in our country. My sympathy goes to the families of the victims."

14:13 Halle police warned against speculation on their Twitter feed after a rumor began spreading rapidly online that some people had been taken hostage in a city supermarket. The police stressed that there was no evidence of a hostage situation.

Train travel between Hamburg and Munich and Berlin and Munich has been disrupted with the Halle train station still closed, rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said.

The synagogue in Halle

The synagogue in Halle and an adjoining cemetery are located in a central part of the city of some 240,000 residents

13:49 Federal prosecutors in Germany have announced that they will be handling the murder case in Halle. 

An anniversary celebration for the lead-up to the fall of the Berlin Wall planned for nearby Leipzig this evening will still go ahead, organizers have said.

13:24 Max Privorotzki, head of Halle Jewish Community, tells the German press that the building was "fully occupied" at the time of the shooting because of Yom Kippur.

He said that a suspect had tried to enter the building, but was unable to get past security measures and barricades.. "A heavily armed attacker with a helmet and rifle tried to shoot at our doors," Privorotzki added.

Karte Halle und Landsberg EN

12:55 Officials said that police protection near synagogues was being strengthened in Halle, Leipzig and Dresden for the time being. In Leipzig, major commemorations are planned for this evening to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the rallies that eventually led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

12:30 Shots were also reported in the neighboring town of Landsberg following the shooting in Halle, but police did not immediately provide further details or say whether the two shootings were related.

12:17 Police and Jewish community leaders confirm that the shooting happened in the Paulusviertel district, near a synagogue. While no connection could be declared with certainty, the attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

12:00 Two people are confirmed dead by authorities, though no further details of their indentities have been given. Officers say they have detained one suspect.

The main train station in Halle, located outside the city of Leipzig, was also closed as police continue to search for the suspects.

11:20 Police in Halle confirm that shots were fired in the eastern German city. They warn locals to stay indoors, saying multiple possible suspects fled in a car. One eyewitness told regional public broadcaster MDR that one of the suspects was wearing a military-style combat uniform and was armed with "multiple weapons."

  • Roonstrasse Synagogue in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Joko)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Cologne, 1959: Swastikas and hate speech

    In December 1959, two members of the Deutsche Reichspartei (DRP) right-wing extremist party painted swastikas and the words "Germans demand: Jews out" on the synagogue in Cologne. Anti-Semitic graffiti emerged across the country. The perpetrators were convicted, and the Bundestag passed a law against "incitement of the people," which remains on the books to this day.

  • Synagogue in Lübeck, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Lübeck, 1994: First arson attack on a temple in decades

    People across the world were horrified at the March 1994 attack on the synagogue in the northern city of Lübeck. For the first time in decades, a synagogue in Germany burned. Four right-wing extremists were eventually convicted of arson. The day after the fire, 4,000 locals took to the streets under the slogan "Lübeck holds its breath." In 1995, the same synagogue was hit by another arson attack.

  • Alte Synagoge in Essen, Germany (picture-alliance/B. Boensch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Essen, 2000: Stones hurled into Old Synagogue

    Armed with paving stones, more than 100 Palestinians from Lebanon attacked the Old Synagogue in Essen in October 2000. The incident occurred after a demonstration against "violence in the Middle East." A police officer was injured. Mahmud Alaeddin, deputy head of the general delegation of Palestine in Germany, distanced himself from the attack.

  • Neue Düsseldorfer Synagoge in Düsseldorf, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Düsseldorf, 2000: Arson and stones

    A 19-year-old Palestinian and a 20-year-old Moroccan damaged Düsseldorf's New Synagogue with incendiary devices and rocks in October 2000 as "revenge" against Jews and the state of Israel. "We need the respectable people to rebel" against anti-Semitism, then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder demanded. The federal and state governments and various NGOs launched campaigns to counter extremism.

  • Neue Synagoge in Mainz, Germany (picture-alliance/akg/Bildarchiv Steffens)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Mainz, 2010: Molotov cocktail attack shortly after inauguration

    Shortly after being inaugurated in September 2010, an arson attack hit the New Synagogue in Mainz during the night of October 30. The spectacular Deconstructivist building by architect Manuel Herz was erected on the site of the former main synagogue that was set on fire during the Kristallnacht, the Nazis' national night of pogroms, in 1938.

  • Wuppertal synagogue in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Wuppertal, 2014: Incendiary devices

    In July 2014, three young Palestinians hurled incendiary devices at the front door of the synagogue in Wuppertal. In a highly controversial decision, the court ruled there was "no evidence whatsoever" of anti-Semitic motives. Jews in Germany and the foreign media were outraged. The chairman of the Jewish Community Wuppertal declared the ruling as "an invitation to further crimes."

  • Neue Synagoge in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Avers)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Berlin, 2019: Knife-wielding attacker

    A man wielding a knife climbed over a barrier at Berlin's New Synagogue on the eve of Shabbat on October 4, 2019, during the holy period between the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Security personnel overwhelmed the attacker, whose motive remained unclear. Police released him afterwards, a decision Jewish leaders called "a failure" of justice.

  • Synagogue in Halle, Germany (Imago Images/S. Schellhorn)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Halle, 2019: Shooter on Yom Kippur

    About 80 people were in the synagogue on Wednesday afternoon to observe Yom Kippur, the Jewish calendar's holiest day. The alleged attacker reportedly attempted to shoot his way into the synagogue but was prevented by a safety door. Two passersby were shot to death and two were injured. The suspect, who has a history of right-wing extremist, anti-Semitic, and misogynist rhetoric, was detained.

    Author: Bettina Baumann


DW recommends

'Ignoring' anti-Semitism not an option, German president warns

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appealed for Germans to show civic courage in the face of anti-Semitism. The call comes amid growing attacks on Jewish people in Germany. (17.06.2019)  

German official warns Jews against wearing kippahs in public

Anti-Semitic attacks in Germany have surged in the past few years. Last year, an attack on two men wearing yarmulkes — also known as kippahs — on a street in Berlin caused widespread outrage in in the country. (25.05.2019)  

How safe are Jews living in Germany?

For the first time in 18 years, international Jewish service organization B'nai B'rith has held its European congress in Berlin. On the agenda: the renewed threat to Jews in Germany. (21.01.2019)  

Jews are at risk in Germany, says Jewish council

Germany's central Jewish council has weighed in on the anti-Semitism debate, saying the security situation for Jews has "deteriorated" in major cities. Israel's president has expressed concern over the situation. (26.05.2019)  

Anti-Semitism a growing concern for majority of Europe's young Jews

Young Jewish Europeans believe anti-Semitism is on the rise in their countries. An EU report shows young Jews are concerned about safety and blame social media networks for a rise in anti-Jewish sentiment. (04.07.2019)  

Germany shocked by synagogue shooting that leaves two dead

Two people have been killed and two injured after an attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle. Authorities believe the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism. (09.10.2019)  

Synagogues in Germany

Before 1933, there were some 2,800 Jewish temples in Germany. Today there are just 130 synagogues and prayer rooms — a reflection of the tumultuous past of German Jewish life, but also evidence of its current resurgence. (08.11.2018)  

Attacks on synagogues in Germany

The attempted attack on a synagogue in Halle is not the first in recent years. Even after the horrors of the Nazi era, anti-Semitic incidents occur in Germany — on individuals, memorials and Jewish places of worship. (09.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

What we know so far about the Halle synagogue shooting  

Related content

Deutschland Schüsse in Halle

Police investigate anti-Semitism links in Halle shootings 09.10.2019

Two people have been killed and two injured after an attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle. Authorities believe the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism.

Roonstrasse Synagogue in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Joko)

Attacks on synagogues in Germany 09.10.2019

The attempted attack on a synagogue in Halle is not the first in recent years. Even after the horrors of the Nazi era, anti-Semitic incidents occur in Germany — on individuals, memorials and Jewish places of worship.

Abensberg | Fahrzeuge von Polizei und Feuerwehr stehen vor einem Supermarkt in dem Schüsse gefallen sind

Shootings in Bavarian town leave 1 dead, 1 injured 02.10.2019

Police have arrested two men after shootings in a small town in Germany's south left one man dead and another severely injured. Investigators say the suspected shooters and the victims knew each other.

Advertisement