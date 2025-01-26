Deadline for Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon expires

01/26/2025 January 26, 2025 Palestinian president rejects Trump's idea to 'clean out' Gaza

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected Donald Trump's suggestion that the Gaza Strip be "clean[ed] out" and that Egypt and Jordan take in more Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited control over parts of the occupied West Bank, said any mass displacement "constitutes a violation of the red lines that we have repeatedly warned against."

"Our people will not leave," the statement said. "We warn of the repercussions of such a dangerous Israeli policy that contributes to severing the ties of the Gaza Strip, and displacing its people, which will lead to destabilization."