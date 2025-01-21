Davos updates: Zelenskyy questions US NATO commitment

Davos updates: Zelenskyy questions US NATO commitmentPublished January 21, 2025last updated January 21, 2025
What you need to know
- Global political and business leaders gather in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum
- The Davos talks take place a day after Trump's inauguration and come amid a ceasefire in Gaza and Russia’s continued war in Ukraine
- EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, Germany's chancellor and Ukraine's president have delivered addresses
- Scholz seeks to ensure US remains Germany's 'closest ally outside Europe'
Syria’s interim FM to attend World Economic Forum
The interim Foreign Minister of Syria, Asaad Shaibani, said he would be participating in the World Economic Forum.
"I will be honoured to represent Syria for the first time in its history at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland," al-Shaibani wrote in a post on X.
Shaibani said that he will convey the vision of the new Syrian administration regarding the future of Syria and the aspirations of the Syrian people when he takes part in the forum.
Syria’s new leadership has been trying to establish new diplomatic relations since the ousting of long-time ruler Bashar Assad.
De facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, led the surprise rebel advance that toppled Assad's regime in December 2024.
Assad and his family fled to Moscow after more than two decades in power.
South Africa’s Ramaphosa says its time to harness 'mutually beneficial cooperation'
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa began his address by highlighting that the G20 summit will be hosted in Johannesburg later this year.
This would be the first time the gathering will be held on the African continent.
Ramaphosa spoke of cooperation being a key marker in human development and said it was the "bedrock of human civilization."
The South African president said it was time to harness "mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration."
"This I believe is a time of rising geopolitical tensions, unilateralism, nationalism, protectionism and isolation," Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa spoke about the decline of "a sense of common purpose," but said that "this is a moment we should be standing together as a global community to resolve the problems that confront humanity."
The South African leader also said it was also time to harness "the abundant resources we collectively possess and the remarkable technologies that human ingenuity has produced to overcome poverty, to overcome inequality, unemployment and especially youth unemployment and the abuse of women once and for all."
Zelenskyy questions US commitment to NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the future of Europe and said that a key question that needed asking was, while all eyes were on what was happening in Washington, who was watching Europe at the moment?
Zelenskyy said that "20 hours ago, President Trump's inauguration took place in Washington and now everyone is waiting to see what he will do next."
"His first executive orders have already shown clear priorities," Zelenskyy said, and added: "Most of the world's thinking, what is going to happen to their relationship with America."
"What will happen to alliances, to support, to trade? How does President Trump plan to end wars?" Zelenskyy asked.
"But no one is asking these kinds of questions about Europe. And we need to be honest about that. When we in Europe look at the United States as our ally, it's clear they are an indispensable ally," Zelenskyy said.
"In times of war, everyone worries, will the United States stay with them. And every ally worries about that but does anyone in the United States worry that Europe might abandon them someday?" Zelenskyy asked. "The answer is no."
Zelenskyy asked whether the new administration would even notice Europe. "Does he see NATO as necessary?"
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks to keep US as 'closest ally outside Europe'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed a level of cautious optimism when it came to German-US relations a day after US President Donald Trump took his oath of office.
"The United States is our closest ally outside Europe. And I will do everything in my power to ensure that it stays that way," Scholz said as he addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"My first good conversations with President Trump and also the contacts between our advisers point in this direction," he added.
Scholz said that the Trump administration would keep the world on its toes when it came to climate, trade, foreign and security policies but added that "We can and will deal with all of this."
With reference to Trump wanting to put "America First," Scholz said that there was nothing wrong with wanting to have your country's interests at heart but stressed that cooperation and understanding were also in a country's best interests.
Scholz also called for cool heads to prevail and that there should also be no attempts at "ingratiation" or "sweet talking" the newly inaugurated President Trump.
"Not every press conference in Washington, not every tweet should immediately plunge us into heated, existential debates. This also
applies after the change of government that took place in Washington yesterday," said Scholz.
'Protectionism leads to nowhere,' says Chinese vice president
China is looking to import more competitive and high-quality products and is not pursuing a trade surplus, according to China's vice premier, Ding Xuexiang.
"Protectionism leads to nowhere, and there are no winners in a trade war," Ding said in Davos, calling multilateralism "the right path for maintaining world peace and promoting human development."
Ding's comments come amid concern newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump will make true on his pledges to hike tariffs, something he held off on during his first day back in the White House.
What did von der Leyen say about Ukraine?
On the question of the possibility of reduced US engagement on Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the starting point of the conflict should not be forgotten.
"Ukraine is a sovereign country and Ukraine determined its own future by asking for accession to the European Union. That's where it all started. And the response was an invasion by its neighbor Russia," von der Leyen said.
The EU chief emphasized that this wasn't only about the security of Ukraine but also European security.
"No one wants more peace, than the people of Ukraine, but what they want is a just and a lasting peace," von der Leyen said.
Ukraine was working hard on its accession ambition while trying to fend off an invasion, von der Leyen said.
"So for us, because of all of this, it is very clear that we will continue to support Ukraine," she added.
"Whatever happens next, for us it's important that Ukraine stays an independent country and that it is Ukraine that decides on its own territory."
"We stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes," von der Leyen said.
EU seeks to boost India ties, balance relationship with China
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of the need to "engage constructively" with China amid a trade spat between Beijing and Brussels.
"2025 marks 50 years of our Union's diplomatic relations with China. I see it as an opportunity to engage and deepen our relationship with China, and where possible, even to expand our trade and investment ties," von der Leyen said on stage in Davos.
The EU chief also said that her top team would visit India to boost ties on the first trip abroad of its new mandate.
"Together with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi we want to upgrade the strategic partnership with the largest country and democracy in the world," von der Leyen said.
Von der Leyen says EU 'will be pragmatic' with Trump administration
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU's first priority would be to "engage early" and "stand ready to negotiate" with US President Donald Trump.
"We will be pragmatic, but we will always stand by our principles," von der Leyen said in her opening address at the gathering of the world's elites in Switzerland.
The EU chief said the United States remained an important partner for Europe and struck a conciliatory tone in her speech.
Trump returned to the White House on Monday, and has prompted concerns he will deliver on promises to slap heavy tariffs on China and US allies, including Canada and the European Union.
World in an era of harsh 'geo-strategic competition,' says von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen began her remarks in Davos by looking back over the past 25 years at the promise that the dot com boom held with a more connected world.
The EU chief said that it was these interconnectors that bring the world together like undersea data cables that "have become targets, from the Baltic Sea to the Taiwan Strait."
Von der Leyen spoke of the weaponization of supply chain dependencies "as shown by Russia's energy blackmail" that are "exposed as brittle when global shocks such as the pandemic emerge without warning."
"The cooperative world order we imagined 25 years ago has not turned into reality. Instead, we have entered a new era of harsh geo-strategic competition," von der Leyen said.
"The world's major economies are vying for access to raw materials, new technologies and global trade routes."
Von der Leyen said that it was likely that tariffs, export controls and sanctions would be more frequently used and went on to say that the world would need to work together "to avoid a race to the bottom."
'Collaboration in the intelligent age' — WEF 2025 theme
Close to 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries are expected at this year's annual meeting, which is taking place under the theme "Collaboration in the intelligent age."
There will be 350 governmental leaders, including 50 heads of state and government attending.
More than 1,600 business leaders, including some 900 of the world's top CEOs are expected, along with more than 170 leaders from civil society and social sectors.
"Davos is unique in bringing together close to 3,000 decision makers from governments, business, and civil society at the beginning of the year to address the challenges of a world in deep transformation," said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees in the buildup to today.
"Despite divergent positions and great uncertainties, the Annual Meeting 2025 will foster a spirit of cooperation and constructive optimism with the objective of shaping the forthcoming Intelligent Age in a more sustainable and inclusive way."
World Economic Forum 2025 kicks off in Davos
The World Economic Forum opens on Tuesday just hours after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.
Global business and political leaders are meeting at the Swiss resort town of Davos as the world continues to grapple with a series of crises, among them, the continued war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.
Trump has already signed a raft of executive orders following a fiery inauguration address in which he vowed to "put America first."
His return to the White House will almost certainly bring with it heavy tariffs on China and possibly allies too, in the form of Canada and the European Union, should he stay true to his promise to "tariff and tax foreign countries."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will get proceedings in Davos underway and hinted at the tone to be expected at this year's talks.
"I came to Davos to meet leaders, tackle global challenges and forge new partnerships. In an era of growing divides, the Davos spirit offers opportunities to innovate and enhance our prosperity. In this spirit, we need to work together to avoid a global race to the bottom," von der Leyen said in a post on X.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to make an address later today, followed by Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
kb/nm (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)