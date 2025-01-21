Davos updates: Zelenskyy questions US NATO commitment

Skip next section South Africa’s Ramaphosa says its time to harness 'mutually beneficial cooperation'

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa began his address by highlighting that the G20 summit will be hosted in Johannesburg later this year.

This would be the first time the gathering will be held on the African continent.

Ramaphosa spoke of cooperation being a key marker in human development and said it was the "bedrock of human civilization."

The South African president said it was time to harness "mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration."

"This I believe is a time of rising geopolitical tensions, unilateralism, nationalism, protectionism and isolation," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa spoke about the decline of "a sense of common purpose," but said that "this is a moment we should be standing together as a global community to resolve the problems that confront humanity."

The South African leader also said it was also time to harness "the abundant resources we collectively possess and the remarkable technologies that human ingenuity has produced to overcome poverty, to overcome inequality, unemployment and especially youth unemployment and the abuse of women once and for all."