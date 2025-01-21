Davos updates: Zelenskyy questions US NATO commitment

01/21/2025 January 21, 2025 Syria’s interim FM to attend World Economic Forum

The interim Foreign Minister of Syria, Asaad Shaibani, said he would be participating in the World Economic Forum.

"I will be honoured to represent Syria for the first time in its history at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland," al-Shaibani wrote in a post on X.

Shaibani said that he will convey the vision of the new Syrian administration regarding the future of Syria and the aspirations of the Syrian people when he takes part in the forum.

Syria’s new leadership has been trying to establish new diplomatic relations since the ousting of long-time ruler Bashar Assad.

De facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, led the surprise rebel advance that toppled Assad's regime in December 2024.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow after more than two decades in power.